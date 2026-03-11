Forward Financing Selected by Acumen Media as Premier Innovator in Small Business Financing on CBSNews.com

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acumen Media, an award-winning global creative studio, has selected Forward Financing to be featured in a special documentary titled “Expanding Access to Small Business Financing.” As part of its Global Sustainable Trade Initiative (GSTI) on CBSNews.com, Acumen identified Forward Financing – which has provided over $4.5 billion in working capital to more than 87,000 small businesses – as the first and exclusive SMB lender to be spotlighted for its role in driving the future of global commerce through innovative funding solutions.Small businesses are the undisputed engine of the American economy, accounting for 99.9% of all US businesses and generating almost two-thirds of all new jobs since 2019. Contributing nearly 44% to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, these organizations support the livelihoods of millions. Yet, despite their critical importance, securing capital, in a manner that meets their unique needs, continues to be a challenge.In 2012, Forward Financing was founded to widen access to fair and flexible funding for business owners who may struggle to obtain financing through traditional financial institutions. The company has since evolved beyond that singular focus, into a premier small business financing solution for all entrepreneurs who seek speed, convenience, and flexibility.Acumen Media is pleased to share the story of Forward Financing, highlighting the company’s dedicated mission to unlock capital that fuels small businesses across America. The company’s work reflects a broader commitment to closing the distance between entrepreneurs and the resources they need, drawing on both technology and human support to make funding more accessible.Forward’s approach has centered on evaluating real-time cash flow rather than relying solely on conventional credit criteria, enabling more business owners to secure support when traditional options fall short. The company’s model is designed to respond to the realities of small business operations, where revenue can fluctuate and access to capital often determines whether a business can maintain stability, adapt to challenges, or take advantage of emerging opportunities. Forward’s process also offers same-day funding, payment structures that adjust with revenue, and an emphasis on transparency to ensure businesses understand the product they receive.Today, Forward Financing serves a vital and diverse customer base, ranging from local restaurants and retailers to construction firms, logistics companies, and healthcare providers. To meet the specific, immediate needs of these varied sectors, Forward continues to evolve its proprietary systems to ensure faster decisions and broader eligibility. This ongoing investment in technology and customer experience ensures business owners receive personalized support when they need it most. By focusing on both people and innovation, the company is working to widen financial opportunity — recognizing that reliable access to capital is the foundation for long-term economic resilience across local economies.The Forward Financing documentary is now available for global streaming on CBSNews.com.About Forward FinancingForward Financing is a fintech company based in Boston, Massachusetts with team members throughout the United States, Dominican Republic, and Canada. The company is on a mission to unlock the capital that fuels small businesses across America. Whether facing challenges accessing traditional financing or simply needing a convenient, flexible solution, Forward is committed to funding more of the millions of small businesses nationwide.Media Contacts:Jessica RodenVP, MarketingForward Financingjroden@forwardfinancing.com

