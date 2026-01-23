- Utah's Employment Summary: December 2025

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 23, 2026) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for December 2025 increased an estimated 1.2% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 21,800 jobs since December 2024. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,791,700.

December’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.6%, the same as November. Approximately 67,300 Utahns are unemployed. The December national unemployment rate is estimated at 4.4%, with November’s unemployment rate revised down to 4.5%.

“Utah’s economy remains ahead of the U.S. in job expansion and low unemployment,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Department of Workforce Services. “The low unemployment rate indicates the state’s labor market remains strong. However, the decline in the labor force participation rate and the employment-to-population ratio points to fewer people working or looking for work, suggesting some workers are stepping away as the job market cools.”

Utah’s December private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 1.1%, or a 16,700 job increase. Six of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (7,400 jobs), professional and business services (5,400 jobs), financial activities (2,900 jobs) and construction (2,900 jobs). Trade, transportation and utilities (-4,000 jobs), other services (-1,100 jobs), manufacturing (-500 jobs) and natural resources (-400 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses. Public sector employment grew by 1.8% year-over-year, adding 5,100 jobs, despite federal government employment decreasing by 8% (-3,300 jobs).

###