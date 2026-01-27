Smart Cocktails Launches a Responsible Multi-Format RTD Cocktail Platform

A new RTD ecosystem combining premium taste, recyclable packaging and built-in environmental impact.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Cocktails today announces the official launch of its responsible, multi-format ready-to-drink cocktail and mocktail platform, introducing a new standard for how RTD beverages are produced, packaged and consumed across retail, hospitality and on-the-go environments. Designed for modern drinking occasions, the platform brings together premium taste, operational flexibility and measurable environmental impact within a single, scalable system.The Smart Cocktails range is crafted using natural ingredients and no artificial colours, and includes both ready-to-drink cocktails and a full 0.0% Smart Mocktails line. Products are packaged in lightweight, fully recyclable cartons designed to reduce material use and emissions compared to traditional glass, while supporting efficient, localised produce-on-order manufacturing in markets around the world.The platform launches with multiple serving formats tailored to different retail and hospitality needs, including 330ml Grab-N-Go, 750ml Pour-More and the 1.5L Party-In-A-Box. Larger 5L and 10L bag-in-box formats are also available, supporting high-volume food-and-beverage environments and modern tap systems with consistent quality and reduced waste.At the core of the Smart Cocktails proposition is a built-in impact model designed to deliver positive environmental outcomes at scale. Through the Smart Forest initiative, a tree is planted for every drink sold, embedding regeneration directly into everyday consumption rather than positioning sustainability as a separate add-on.“Smart Cocktails was created to offer a smarter, more responsible way to enjoy great drinks,” said Maya Ellison, Head of Product Innovation and Sustainability at Smart Cocktails. “People are already drinking. We built a platform that allows consumers, retailers and hospitality partners to make better choices—without compromising on taste, convenience or experience.”Designed to perform across supermarkets, gas stations, events and on-trade settings, Smart Cocktails brings together alcohol and 0.0% options, responsible serving formats and sustainable packaging in a single RTD ecosystem. As the category continues to evolve, the platform positions itself as a future-ready solution for modern consumption patterns and ESG-aligned retail strategies.Smart Cocktails is rolling out across selected global markets, with additional formats, service solutions and partnerships to be announced as the platform expands.About Smart CocktailsSmart Cocktails is a responsible, ready-to-drink cocktail and mocktail platform designed for modern consumption. Made with natural ingredients, no artificial colours and fully recyclable packaging, Smart Cocktails delivers premium flavour across multiple formats while embedding measurable environmental impact through its Smart Forest initiative.Smart Never Tasted This Good.Think Smart. Drink Smart.Media ContactJonas RichterESG & Impact CommunicationsSmart Cocktailspress@drinksmartcocktails.comESG & Impact Media ContactBecki PartridgeSmart Cocktailsesg@drinksmartcocktails.com

