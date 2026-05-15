In His New Book 'The Zone Blueprint,' Author Carey Powell Explores the Science of Peak Performance

FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carey Powell has released his new book, The Zone Blueprint, presenting a practical, neuroscience-backed framework designed to help athletes, executives, performers, and professionals improve focus and perform under pressure.The book addresses moments familiar to many high performers: situations where preparation and skill are disrupted by tension, doubt, or internal mental chatter during critical situations. Drawing on decades spent on the tennis court, in psychology labs, and coaching athletes and executives, Powell presents The Zone Blueprint as a practical, neuroscience-backed system focused on mental performance training.According to the book, many elite performers describe their profession or sport as “90% mental,” while dedicating comparatively little training time to the mind itself. Powell describes this imbalance as one of the central paradoxes in performance. The Zone Blueprint presents a structured mental training framework intended to complement the rigor already applied to physical and professional preparation.Drawing on Timothy Gallwey’s Inner Game concepts, neuroscience, and Powell’s own experiences, the book outlines a step-by-step system designed to help readers apply mental training techniques in practical settings.The book also examines how similar internal challenges can affect individuals across different professions and situations, including executives during presentations, surgeons during critical procedures, parents navigating stressful situations, and musicians performing before audiences.Across twelve chapters, each concluding with workbook exercises, The Zone Blueprint covers topics including personality-matched goal setting, meditation techniques, visualization practices associated with athletes such as Arthur Ashe and Tiger Woods, methods for addressing fight-or-flight responses under pressure, Rapid Transformational Therapy and hypnosis tools, and game-day rituals including Jim Loehr’s 16-second reset.The book combines personal stories with discussions involving myelin formation, “Self 1 vs. Self 2” psychology, and additional brain-based performance frameworks discussed throughout the text.According to The Zone Blueprint, the “zone” is presented not as luck, but as a skill developed through structure, repetition, and daily practice.The Zone Blueprint is available now through Amazon

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