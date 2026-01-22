Sixteenth issue of the Diplomatic Bulletin

SLOVENIA, January 22 - This issue also includes an interview with State Secretary Neva Grašič, who is responsible for European affairs, international law, the protection of interests, as well as economic, cultural and science diplomacy.

You can also read about Latin America and Caribbean Days 2025, the Bled Strategic Forum and the two discussions on current foreign policy issues hosted by the Forum in autumn 2025.

The “In the Past…” section offers reflections on 1991, a landmark year in Slovenia’s history and its path to independence.

Regarding the activities and projects of Slovenian diplomatic missions and consular posts, this issue highlights an outstanding initiative by the Slovenian Embassy in Zagreb. In cooperation with numerous partners, the Embassy played a key role in creating the first fully accessible picture book designed for blind and visually impaired children in Croatia, Maca papučarica (Slipper Keeper Kitty).

Diplomatic Bulletin.

The next issue will be published in March 2026.