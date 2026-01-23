Cold Weather Alert - Overnight January 22, 2026

HAMILTON, ON – The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton is issuing a Cold Weather Alert effective tonight. A Cold Weather Alert is issued when current or anticipated weather conditions are at or below minus 15°C or minus 20 with wind chill.

This alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health. Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. During extreme cold weather conditions, please call, visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours.

The City of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people who are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. City of Hamilton Recreation Centres and Hamilton Public Library branches are available as warming spaces during regular business hours. For more information visit www.hamilton.ca/cold.

The City of Hamilton has launched an enhanced Winter Response Strategy to support unhoused and vulnerable residents, which will be in effect daily from December 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026. For more information visit www.hamilton.ca/WinterResponse.

The best place for you during a Cold Weather Alert is indoors. If you must be outside: