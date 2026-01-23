Wayne County Water Update - Preliminary Lab Data Received Following Wayne Substation Spill

Page Content

West Virginia Department of Health Press Release:





Additional preliminary lab data received by the Town of Wayne following the vandalism and transformer oil release at Appalachian Power’s East Lynn substation indicates the presence of hydrocarbons in the town’s drinking supply.





Residents are urged to continue following the ‘Do Not Consume’ order which the Town of Wayne issued on Friday, January 16th. Those precautions include forgoing the use of the water for drinking, cooking, cleaning, hand washing, or bathing. Following these directives will prevent exposure to any potential contaminants.





Samples were first collected on Friday, January 16th. Those samples produced today’s finding of hydrocarbons. A flushing of the town’s water system was launched on Tuesday, January 20th.





Upon receiving the preliminary data, Appalachian Power was instructed to increase containment measures in the affected waterways. That implementation began today, Thursday, January 22nd.





The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will assist the Town of Wayne as they continue the flushing and testing process. The ‘Do Not Consume’ order will remain in effect until testing confirms the water is safe.





The Town of Wayne, DH, the WVDEP, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, Wayne County Emergency Management, and the Wayne County Commission continue to coordinate response activities, water system monitoring, and public resource needs. Additionally, the United States Environmental Protection Agency is on site in Wayne to provide technical assistance and aid in sampling at the water plant.

