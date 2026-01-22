Submit Release
Corporate Executives Sentenced for Sprawling Racketeering Conspiracy Aimed at Violating Immigration Laws

Eleven defendants, including the chief executive officer, president, chief financial officer, and controller of a Joplin, Mo., corporation, have been sentenced in federal court for their role in a racketeering conspiracy to hire, harbor, and transport undocumented workers in several Midwestern states.

