Commissioner Miller Statement on Al Gore’s Proposal to Reduce Farming

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“Al Gore's proposal is a slap in the face to every farmer and rancher in America. While families are getting crushed at the grocery store and the world is crying out for reliable food, there are radical ideas floating around that would pay producers to grow less. That isn’t climate policy—it’s economic malpractice and an ideological assault on the American way of life. You don’t fix hunger or high prices by telling farmers to shut it down. That road leads straight to shortages, dependency, and chaos.

Former Vice President Gore's ideas get more extreme and more disconnected from reality every year. He's part of the same crowd that cashed in on climate but now wants working farmers and ranchers to sacrifice their livelihoods so global elites and bureaucrats can feel good about themselves—while everyday Americans pay more and eat less.

This is a reckless, top-down plan that would shrink our food supply, jack up prices, hollow out rural America, and hand control of our food system to foreign countries and unelected regulators. Texans won’t accept it, and neither should the rest of the country.

Let me be clear: farmers and ranchers are not the problem. They are the backbone of this nation. Texas producers already lead the world in conservation, efficiency, and innovation—doing more with less, without mandates, insults, or lectures from jet-setting climate activists. What America needs is more crops, more cattle, more farmers, and more freedom—not less.”

###