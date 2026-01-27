First Modular Home Approved for Statewide Use and LA Wildfire Rebuilds

ReMo Homes SupReMo™ Home Plan for California

First-of-its-kind statewide approval could speed rebuilding, expand housing access, and strengthen wildfire recovery efforts across California.

After a wildfire, permitting delays can slow recovery when families need housing most. This approval allows homeowners to move forward with greater speed and clarity.” — Vamsi Kumar Kotla, CEO of ReMo Homes

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReMo Homes has received statewide pre-approval in California and is now officially listed in Los Angeles County’s Standard Plan Catalog for wildfire rebuilds, becoming the first modular home company to achieve this designation.The approval allows ReMo Homes’ SupReMo™ home plan to be deployed statewide across California. SupReMo is ReMo Homes’ patent-pending modular manufacturing system, designed to standardize design and engineering and significantly reduce permitting friction, administrative costs, and rebuild timelines. For eligible wildfire rebuilds in unincorporated Los Angeles County, inclusion in the Standard Plan Catalog allows homeowners to bypass much of the traditional plan review process—resulting in fewer permitting fees, less administrative delay, and faster reconstruction by starting from a fully reviewed, standardized plan.The approval was supported by Modutize, a California-based firm specializing in industrialized construction and product development. They assisted ReMo Homes with product development, architectural coordination and engineering services required for plan review and compliance.The work underlying the approved plan was supported in part by the California Energy Commission’s EPIC (Electric Program Investment Charge) program, through a first-of-its-kind grant to develop advanced building decarbonization technologies that enable affordable, zero-carbon prefabricated housing at scale.LA County’s Standard Plan Catalog is intended to accelerate post-wildfire recovery by allowing pre-reviewed residential designs to advance more quickly while still undergoing extensive technical review for compliance with applicable building, safety, and zoning requirements. Homeowners remain responsible for site-specific requirements such as soils and drainage analysis, foundation design, and setback compliance.“After a wildfire, permitting delays can slow recovery when families need housing most,” said Vamsi Kumar Kotla, CEO of ReMo Homes. “This approval removes uncertainty at the plan-review stage and allows homeowners to move forward with greater speed and clarity.”“This pre-approval isn’t just a milestone for ReMo—it demonstrates that modular manufacturing can meet and exceed California’s most stringent building standards,” said Ryan Blowers, CTO of ReMo Homes. “It validates factory-built housing as a viable, high-performance solution for California at scale.”ReMo Homes currently has a six-month waitlist and is working to reduce that timeline to approximately one month, with a target site installation time of less than one week.ReMo Homes is a California-based modular home manufacturer focused on delivering high-performance, climate-resilient housing through advanced factory-built construction. The company designs standardized homes that meet California’s stringent building and energy requirements while reducing cost, risk, and time to delivery.

