Wind Harvest Signs Strategic Memorandum of Understanding With Chair Capital

Graphically rendered image to include Wind Harvesters. Original photo by Jason Mavrommatis. See Chair Capital site for original photo.

MOU establishes structured USD 80M+ funding pathway for VAWT tech unlocking new renewable energy opportunities across three milestone-based investment tranches

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chair Capital announces that Wind Harvest International , Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic funding partnership. The MOU provides a structured roadmap for milestone-based capital deployment of up to USD 80M+, positioning Wind Harvest for accelerated growth as it scales its vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT) technology across renewable energy markets worldwide.Wind Harvest is advancing large-scale deployments of its vertical-axis wind turbines, targeting 100-megawatt-class renewable energy farms and ecosystem projects designed to operate on or off-grid. A primary focus is deployment on Native American reservations, where tribes can own the renewable energy infrastructure, lease land to data center operators or other high energy using off-takers, and benefit from the 50% federal Investment Tax Credits currently available.The MOU structures Chair Capital's investment commitment across three milestone-based tranches, supporting Wind Harvest from technology certification through to utility-scale infrastructure build-out, with a total indicative investment of up to USD 80M+.Wind Harvest's technology addresses a critical gap in renewable energy infrastructure by enabling large-scale deployments in locations unsuitable for traditional horizontal axis wind turbines. The company has already demonstrated a pathway to commercial viability through extensive field testing and is advancing towards Series B financing to support its next phase of commercialisation, manufacturing scale-up, and global project deployment.Stuart Livingstone, Chair Capital, commented:"Wind Harvest represents exactly the kind of transformative cleantech business we seek to support. Their vertical axis wind turbine technology sits at the critical intersection of energy transition and infrastructure innovation, two of our core investment focus areas. The structured MOU we've signed establishes clear milestones across three funding tranches and provides the framework needed to attract additional investment. Wind Harvest's ability to unlock renewable energy opportunities in underserved locations - particularly their focus on Native American reservations and AI data centre applications - demonstrates both the scalability and strategic importance of their solution. We're excited to support their commercialisation and global deployment journey."Kevin Wolf, CEO of Wind Harvest, added:"This MOU represents a major milestone for Wind Harvest. Chair Capital's combination of capital, project expertise, and understanding of high-energy-demand markets aligns perfectly with where our technology is headed and the scale of opportunity in front of us."The parties expect to complete diligence over the coming months, with the goal of finalising a Series B financing and establishing a long-term strategic partnership by the end of May.About Wind Harvest InternationalWind Harvest is a clean energy company specializing in the development and deployment of patented vertical axis wind turbines. Designed for versatility and performance in challenging wind environments, Wind Harvest turbines provide a practical and aesthetically considerate renewable energy solution for commercial, industrial, and community applications across the United States and beyond.About Chair CapitalChair Capital is a specialist investment firm operating from London and Dubai. The firm focuses exclusively on the critical convergence of energy transition, data infrastructure, and AI technologies. Chair Capital invests £10M to £500M in companies building the critical infrastructure for tomorrow's digital and sustainable economy. Through its comprehensive Investment Architecture, Chair Capital structures funding deployment around critical business milestones, de-risking the investment journey and positioning portfolio companies for premium valuations.

1MW Wind Harvester Renewable Energy Ecosystem

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