PSE Group Strengthens Industry Leadership with Color Systems Acquisition

PSE Group acquires Color Systems, enhancing their offerings and expanding service reach as part of their strategic growth and partnership initiatives.

This acquisition represents our commitment to strategic growth and partnerships that further enhance our offerings and expands our service geography.” — Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE Group.

TAYLOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PSE Group, a leading provider of automotive refinish and specialty coatings solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Color Systems, a premier provider of high-quality automotive refinish and ancillary products. This strategic acquisition continues PSE Group’s expansion efforts in the United States.“We are thrilled to welcome Color Systems into the PSE Group family of companies. This acquisition represents our commitment to strategic growth and partnerships that further enhance our offerings and expands our service geography.” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE Group.Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Warwick, RI, Color Systems, led by Steven Choiniere, has established a strong presence throughout the Greater New England region. Its market-leading products and technical expertise have fostered long-standing customer partnerships and continual growth. The company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction supports PSE Group’s mission to be the leading coatings solutions provider in the United States.“Partnering with PSE Group opens many new and exciting opportunities for Color Systems,” said Steven Choiniere, president of Color Systems. “Since I acquired the company from my father 30 years ago, I have been looking for ways to enhance our service to customers by providing additional tools and resources. PSE Group is the perfect partner for this, thanks to their sophisticated distribution system and strong reputation in the industry.”With this latest acquisition, PSE Group’s presence grows to 77 locations across 17 states, further expanding its footprint in the automotive refinish segment while also creating new growth opportunities in specialty coatings.About PSE GroupFounded in 1952 and headquartered in Taylor, MI, PSE Group has grown to 75+ branch locations and four distribution centers across Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. PSE Group serves over 10,000 customers in the automotive refinish and specialty coatings segments, including aerospace, commercial, industrial, marine, military and wood. For more information, visit psegroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.