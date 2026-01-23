Technology Innovation Institute Calls for System-Level Thinking in Deep Tech at Davos

In a new Davos interview, TII explores why building trusted systems, not just breakthrough technologies, is key to the future of innovation

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council, set out a bold vision for the future of deep tech in a new Davos interview, arguing that trusted, system-level innovation will be essential as breakthrough technologies reshape global industries. From sovereign AI and post-quantum security to robotics and advanced imaging, laser, propulsion, and space technologies, TII positioned research infrastructure as the next frontier of strategic leadership.As part of the CBS Davos edition, TII’s CEO Dr. Najwa Aaraj and Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Chaouki Kasmi expanded on TII’s approach to frontier science, emphasizing how convergence across AI, quantum, security and autonomous systems demands not just technical innovation, but strategic alignment across disciplines, infrastructure, and policy. Their remarks reflected TII’s core belief: that the future of deep tech hinges on institutions capable of anticipating complexity and delivering trust at scale.“TII exists to translate discovery into real-world solutions that serve clients real needs,‘’ said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII. “Our work in sovereign AI, quantum algorithms, autonomous robotics, and post-quantum cryptography shows how foundational science can directly address global challenges - if guided by purpose and collaboration.”TII’s work spans sovereign AI, including the Falcon large language model series; the development of a robust post‑quantum cryptography (PQC) library to safeguard data in a quantum‑enabled future; advanced imaging and laser technologies, trusted platforms, confidential AI and advanced research in robotics and propulsion systems.Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Innovation Officer at TII emphasized the importance of building research systems that go beyond isolated breakthroughs. “We invest in full-stack innovation - from fundamental physics and algorithms to industrial deployment and sovereign capability,” he noted. “This is what makes science sustainable.”The interview also spotlights TII’s leadership in launching the Abu Dhabi Centre for Frontier Technologies, a member of the World Economic Forum’s prestigious Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Global Network. The Centre focuses on cross-sector breakthroughs in quantum, AI, robotics, and propulsion, enabling collaboration, governance, and long-term foresight across emerging domains.The discussion also addressed the societal and ethical implications of emerging technologies, particularly around humanoid robotics, including the critical need for privacy, data protection, and responsible autonomy in systems that interact physically and cognitively with people.As a global research institute operating across nine advanced domains, TII continues to position Abu Dhabi at the forefront of applied science and technology, helping shape the future of innovation through investment in talent, systems, and strategic international partnerships.About Technology Innovation Institute (TII):The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) is the dedicated applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). TII is a pioneering global research and development center that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has 9 dedicated research centers in advanced materials, autonomous robotics, cryptography, AI and digital science, directed energy, quantum, secure systems, propulsion and space, and renewable and sustainable energy. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions, and industry partners from all over the world, TII connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem that reinforces the status of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global hub for innovation.For more information, visit www.tii.aePress Contact:Jinan Warrayat: +971 50 471 3552 – jinan.warrayat@tii.aetii@edelman.com

