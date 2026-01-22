EvoClinical Selected as Statistical Partner for Groundbreaking Urine Drug Testing Authentication Trial

Trial Evaluates Solution to Sample Tampering in Point-of-Care Urine Drug Testing

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EvoClinical , a specialized contract research organization (CRO) focused on biostatistics, statistical programming, and clinical data management for life science companies, announced today it has been chosen by UPTru as the statistical and data management partner for UPTru's Phase III clinical trial evaluating patented urine-sample authentication technology.The trial addresses a decades-old vulnerability in point-of-care urine drug testing: sample tampering, substitution, and adulteration. These issues have long undermined patient safety, workplace reliability, and clinical decision-making. UPTru's authentication technology confirms that each urine sample is both genuine and unaltered, representing a significant advancement in drug testing integrity."This clinical trial represents a major milestone in validating the reliability and real-world impact of this innovation," said Mark Dubé, Founder of UPTru. "We're excited to take this critical step forward. This trial positions UPTru as a leader in bringing scientific integrity and advanced verification to point-of-care drug testing. Our technology has the potential to reshape how healthcare and workplace testing is performed across Canada and beyond."EvoClinical will provide comprehensive statistical analysis, data management and medical writing services throughout the Phase III trial, applying its specialized expertise in clinical research to support the validation of UPTru's technology. The partnership reflects EvoClinical's growing presence in supporting innovative medical technology development within the life sciences sector.“The EvoClinical team is proud to support this important research by applying our analytical expertise to ensure that decisions about UPTru’s technology are grounded in high quality data and analyses”, said Guowei Zhong, Founder and President of EvoClinical. “Reaching first patient enrollment is an important milestone for UPTru and for this Canadian innovation,”UPTru extends sincere appreciation to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for its generous support in advancing this Canadian innovation.The Phase III trial is expected to generate critical data on the technology's performance in real-world point-of-care settings, where urine sample authenticity remains a persistent challenge for healthcare providers and testing administrators.About EvoClinicalEvoClinical is a niche contract research organization (CRO) focused on providing biostatistics, statistical programming, and clinical data management services for life science clients. The company specializes in delivering precise, regulatory-compliant analytical support for clinical trials across therapeutic areas. In the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the open-source revolution in clinical research, EvoClinical leverages innovative technologies and automation to enhance every aspect of its service delivery.About UPTruUPTru is a Canadian medical technology company developing patented authentication solutions for point-of-care urine drug testing. The company's technology addresses long-standing vulnerabilities in sample integrity verification.

