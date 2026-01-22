Brainingcamp Sets New Standard for Accessibility in Digital Math Manipulatives

Brainingcamp has launched comprehensive accessibility upgrades across its 18 interactive manipulatives, aligned with WCAG 2.2 AA standards.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brainingcamp , a globally recognized leader in digital math manipulatives , today announced major accessibility enhancements across its entire suite of 18 digital math tools, reaffirming the company’s commitment to making math learning accessible for every student.Aligned with WCAG 2.2 AA standards, these updates represent a significant leap forward for accessibility in digital math education. Brainingcamp now provides robust support for screen readers, keyboard navigation, and other assistive technologies—removing barriers for students with visual, auditory, motor, and cognitive disabilities.By embedding Brainingcamp’s accessible manipulatives, curriculum publishers and edtech providers can accelerate product launches, reduce compliance risk, and deliver inclusive math experiences at scale.“Prioritizing accessibility removes obstacles for all students, ensuring everyone can engage meaningfully with math concepts,” said David Brown, VP of Engineering and Co-Founder of Brainingcamp. “Our latest updates empower educators and publishers of educational content to reach every student—no matter their learning needs—and spark a lifelong love for math.”According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than 7.3 million U.S. students received special education services during the 2021–22 school year, yet only 30 percent of educators say they feel confident teaching students with disabilities. Brainingcamp’s new accessibility features help bridge that gap, equipping educators with powerful digital tools that support the diverse needs of all learners.Manipulatives have long been recognized as a powerful way to make abstract math concepts concrete and relatable. Yet physical manipulatives can be rigid and limited in how they support students with disabilities. As a provider of digital manipulatives, Brainingcamp recognized both a responsibility and an opportunity to lead by creating customizable, responsive, and inclusive tools that extend learning access beyond what’s possible with traditional materials.“Making our platform accessible has been a meaningful challenge given the highly visual and interactive nature of our tools,” said Dan Harris, President and Founder of Brainingcamp. “These updates help raise standards for accessibility in digital math education, and we’re proud to offer a greatly improved experience for keyboard and screen reader users.”Brainingcamp’s improvements go beyond simply checking compliance boxes, with a focus on creating a truly meaningful experience for accessibility users. The updates enhance visual clarity, color contrast, and overall usability—not only benefiting students with disabilities but improving the experience for all learners. In addition, every manipulative is now available in English, Spanish, and French, supporting English Language Learners (ELLs) and expanding access globally.“Accessibility is not a one-time project—it’s a commitment,” Harris added. “We’ll continue listening to our users and partners to identify more ways to improve. The wonderful thing about accessibility work is that it makes the product better for everyone.”The company also credits the broader accessibility community—advocates, researchers, educators, and policymakers—for paving the way. Their expertise and dedication continue to guide Brainingcamp’s mission of building tools that make powerful math understanding accessible to every learner, everywhere.About BrainingcampBrainingcamp is the leader in digital math manipulatives, offering 18 powerful manipulatives that make math visual and interactive for students of all abilities. Used by schools and curriculum providers worldwide, Brainingcamp helps educators teach math conceptually and inclusively. Learn more at www.brainingcamp.com

