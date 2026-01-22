Paramount Development Group Announces Next Play Rec Center

Partners of Next Play Rec Center: (L to R) Scott Stoeckel, Kate Black, Kyle Leftwich and Jarred Roloff

Paramount Development Group and Inland Oil & Gas announced plans for Next Play Rec Center, a multi-use recreation facility.

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Development Group and Inland Oil & Gas have announced plans for Next Play Rec Center , a future-focused, multi-use recreation facility thoughtfully repurposed and designed to serve all ages, all stages, and all levels of activity.Next Play Rec Center is about more than just sports. It’s about building community and investing in the next generation through spaces designed for movement, connection, and growth. The facility is planned to bring together sports, fitness, and everyday wellness under one roof, creating a flexible environment that supports youth, families, and the broader community.The project is currently in development and will be located in the former UNFI building off Airport Road in south Bismarck. Designed with flexibility and longevity in mind, the center will support a variety of uses as programming and partnerships continue to take shape.Next Play Rec Center is being developed through a combination of private investment, partnerships, and sponsorship opportunities. Programming and user groups are still being finalized, but plans include support for youth sports, training, and community events. To learn more about securing space for your user group or sponsorship opportunities, fill out the inquiry form at nextplaynd.com.Construction timelines and opening dates will be announced as milestones are reached. Additional details, partnerships, and opportunities for involvement will be shared as the project progresses.Project updates will be shared as major milestones are reached. Community members are encouraged to join the email list at nextplaybis.com and follow Next Play Rec Center on social media to receive the latest updates as more information becomes available.About Paramount Development GroupParamount Development Group creates long-term value through thoughtful development that strengthens the communities it serves. Backed by more than 20 years of construction experience and 15 years in private real estate investing, the firm brings a disciplined, vertically aligned approach to projects across multifamily, self-storage, commercial, and redevelopment sectors.About Inland Oil & GasFounded in 1967, Inland Oil & Gas is a family owned and operated company. Though their primary business is in oil and gas exploration and development, they continue to reinvest in the community they call home to ensure Bismarck continues to be a great place to live and work for generations to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.