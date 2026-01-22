DPH Highlights National Birth Defects Awareness Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 22, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is recognizing National Birth Defects Awareness Month in January with the goal of sharing tips for healthy pregnancies, ways to lower risks of birth defects and resources for families across the state.

Birth defects are physical changes that cause differences in the structure or function of the body that occur before birth and affect how the baby develops. They can affect almost any part of the body, and symptoms can range from mild to severe. People born with a birth defect often face lifelong challenges, but with appropriate treatment, provided as early as possible, many children with birth defects can do well.

One in 33 babies is born with a birth defect in South Carolina. Additionally, birth defects are the leading cause of infant death in South Carolina, accounting for 1 in 6 infant deaths. The most common birth defects are cardiovascular defects, which occur nearly three times more than defects associated with the central nervous system.

“Advances in medical care, prevention, treatment, early detection and early interventions have greatly enhanced the quality of life and extended the life span of babies born with birth defects,” said Danielle Wingo, DPH’s Bureau of Maternal and Child Health director. “While not all birth defects can be prevented, certain behaviors before and during pregnancy may increase the risk.”

Preventing birth defects

DPH’s South Carolina Birth Defects Program (SCBDP) focuses on prevention, research, and referrals to promote healthy behaviors and reduce the risk of pregnancy complications and/or birth defects.

“By sharing evidence-based information and resources with our communities, DPH works with our partners to promote healthy pregnancies, reduce the risk of birth defects and support the health and well-being of families across South Carolina,” said Heather Blackwell, DPH Birth Defects Program manager.

Since 2018, DPH’s SCBDP has partnered with Greenwood Genetic Center’s Neural Tube Defect Prevention Program to connect women at high risk to the program for increased prevention and education through targeted referrals. Additionally, SCBDP promotes healthy pre-conception behaviors that help significantly reduce the risk of birth defects, including:

taking 400 mcg folic acid through a multivitamin or a healthy diet

preventing infections

managing any existing health conditions

avoiding alcohol, nicotine and other recreational drugs.

Nicotine is especially dangerous for pregnant women and can damage developing babies’ brain and lungs.

Maternal smoking during the first trimester is closely associated with the risk of oral clefts. Nicotine is found in all commercial tobacco products, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes/vapes and oral pouches. Using any tobacco product during pregnancy can increase the risk of complications.

"Judgment-free quit support is key to quitting nicotine for pregnant women," said DPH cessation program manager Katy Wynne. "The SC Tobacco Quitline has been helping people quit nicotine for 20 years. Extra support is available to pregnant women to increase their chance of quitting successfully."

The SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) provides free, 24/7 quit support to residents of South Carolina, regardless of health insurance coverage. Pregnant women receive custom coaching that continues after the baby is born to help new moms stay nicotine-free. Specialized support includes personalized quit plans, access to text and web-based support, printed guides and tailored one-on-one counseling sessions with a quit coach.

Nicotine-replacement therapy products are available to SC Tobacco Quitline participants in most cases; however, pregnant women and people under the age of 18 are not eligible to receive quit medications. Services are available in multiple languages, and extra support is available for people with mental and/or behavioral health conditions and for people who struggle to quit mentholated products.

Improving outcomes in South Carolina

South Carolina is one of 10 states to be awarded the Advancing Population-Based Surveillance of Birth Defects grant funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state has participated in important research studies through this grant, with results presented at the state and national levels.

Findings from this research are used in South Carolina to guide prevention efforts and improve services and outcomes for families affected by birth defects.

In 2025, DPH referred 424 children to the state’s early intervention system, BabyNet, operated by the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

BabyNet provides services to qualifying families with children experiencing developmental delays at no cost to families. DPH mailed resource packets to parents of children recently diagnosed with a birth defect and saw a significant increase in the number of families who scheduled BabyNet Intake appointments after referral.

“When facing a birth defects diagnosis, it is important to know what resources are available,” Blackwell said.

Tips and resources for preventing birth defects can be found on DPH's website.

###