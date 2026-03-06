FRIDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports One New Measles Case in Upstate, Bringing Outbreak total to 991

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 6, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting one new case of measles in the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 991.

There are currently 52 people in quarantine and three in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is March 27.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

In February 2026, there was a strong increase in measles vaccinations across the state and in Spartanburg, where the outbreak is centered. More than 17,300 doses of the measles vaccine were administered statewide, an increase of more than 7,100 doses compared to February 2025, a 70% increase. In Spartanburg County, there was a 139% increase in doses administered in February 2026 as compared to February 2025.

Additionally, 1,380 doses of MMR were administered statewide to infants aged 6-11 months in February. These doses given earlier than the routine schedule that begins at 12 months are recommended for infants in an outbreak setting and are essential to protecting the most vulnerable children.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 991 cases:

Under 5: 260

5-17: 637

18+: 86

Unknown: 8

Vaccination status:

925 unvaccinated, 19 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 26 vaccinated with the two-dose MMR sequence, and 21 unknown.

