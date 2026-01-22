Space Beyond Signs Launch Services Agreement with Arrow Science & Technology for First Space Memorials Mission

Artist’s rendering of Space Beyond’s first orbital spacecraft, scheduled to launch aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-22 mission in October 2027. The mission will place a 1U CubeSat into Sun-Synchronous Orbit, enabling Space Beyond’s inaugural space memorials mi

Making space memorials accessible, affordable, and real for millions of American families.

With a confirmed launch provider, mission, orbit, and timeline, we're excited to fulfill the space dreams of families all across the United States, taking their loved ones from the shelf to the stars!” — Ryan Mitchell, Founder, Space Beyond

SATELLITE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space Beyond, a pioneering startup expanding access to space through affordable space memorials, today announced the signing of a Launch Services Agreement (LSA) with Arrow Science & Technology, a leader in space deployment systems and launch services. This milestone secures Space Beyond's first spacecraft on Arrow's fifth rideshare mission, Transporter-22, scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in October 2027.The mission will launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base, CA, or Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, FL, pending final assignment by SpaceX.After evaluating 14 providers across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Arrow was selected for its technical capability, flight heritage, schedule availability, and integrated support solutions. Arrow has supported the deployment of more than 400 spacecraft across over 20 launches.Space Beyond’s 1U CubeSat spacecraft will deploy via Arrow’s XTERRA XCD deployer into a Sun-Synchronous Orbit at approximately 550 kilometers altitude. This orbit allows the satellite to fly over the entire globe, passing over any given spot—such as a family's home—at a consistent local solar time, following a predictable cadence.The satellite will remain in orbit for up to five years before safely burning up in Earth's atmosphere, leaving no long-term debris in orbit. This responsible approach demonstrates both companies' commitment to accessible and sustainable space operations."This LSA is 'one small step' for us and our clients, providing a clear path to orbit, and 'one giant leap' toward making space affordable for everyone," said Ryan Mitchell, Founder of Space Beyond. "With a confirmed launch provider, mission, orbit, and timeline, we're excited to fulfill the space dreams of families all across the United States, taking their loved ones from the shelf to the stars!"“We are thrilled to partner with Space Beyond, as our missions to open space to all align perfectly,” said Marcia Hodge, Vice President of Space Logistics at Arrow Science & Technology. “Our turnkey support, testing, and mission management solutions are tailored for innovative startups like theirs, ensuring seamless integration and assured deployment.”To mark the milestone, Space Beyond is inviting families, clients, and supporters to help name its inaugural spacecraft. Details are available at ashestospace.com About Space BeyondSpace Beyond is dedicated to democratizing access to space through its Ashes to Space service, which allows families to send a symbolic portion of cremated remains into Earth orbit for $249. Utilizing simple spacecraft and reliable rideshare missions, Space Beyond provides an affordable and meaningful way to honor and remember those who mattered most. Space Beyond aims to inspire the millions of Americans who have cremated remains sitting on shelves or stored away in closets, offering closure and connection by transforming them into celestial memorials. Clients receive preparation kits, integration updates, and real-time orbital tracking. For more, visit ashestospace.com.About Arrow Science & TechnologyArrow Science and Technology is a Native American-owned small business specializing in four key areas: Spaceflight Hardware Manufacturing Operations, Technical Services, Space Logistics Services, and Space Deployment Systems. Located near Houston Spaceport and Johnson Space Center in Webster, Texas, Arrow is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. With over 400 satellites deployed on more than 20 launches, including recent successes on SpaceX Transporter-15 and NASA partnerships, Arrow provides turnkey solutions for rideshare missions. For more, visit arrowscitech.com

