THE.Hosting Introduces a New Server Configurator for VPS Deployment

Build the Perfect Configuration in Minutes THE.Hosting

Hosting provider introduces an interactive tool for independent virtual server customization with flexible resource selection across 50+ locations worldwide

We understood that clients with unique projects were forced to either adapt to standard plans or spend precious time on support requests to create custom configurations.” — Product Manager at THE.Hosting

ENSCHEDE, NETHERLANDS, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE.Hosting announces the launch of an interactive VPS server configurator that allows clients to create custom server configurations for specific tasks without contacting technical support. The new powerful tool is available across all 50+ locations worldwide and radically changes the approach to ordering virtual servers.Maximum Flexibility Without CompromiseTraditionally, hosting provider clients had to choose from pre-set plans that didn't always match their project's actual needs. Too many resources meant overpayment, too few caused performance issues. THE.Hosting solves this problem forever.How It WorksThe new and intuitive server configurator offers complete control over VPS parameters:— Processor: vCore from 1 to 64 cores with transparent pricing per core— RAM: from 1 GB to 128 GB RAM ECC with adjustment steps— Disk Space: NVMe drives from 15 GB to 2000 GB— Operating System: choice of 8+ Linux distributions and Windows Server— Location: any of 50+ countries where THE.Hosting operatesThe process is maximally simple: the client selects the required location, adjusts resource sliders, chooses the operating system, and immediately sees the final price. No hidden fees, no waiting for manager calculations. Configure, pay, get server access in 2-5 minutes.Revolution in FlexibilityTHE.Hosting's VPS configurator is particularly in demand among:— DevOps teams creating test environments with specific requirements— Developers launching projects with non-standard workloads— Startups needing precise MVP configurations without overpayment— Businesses requiring transparency in infrastructure costs"Clients get exactly the resources they need without having to communicate with managers or wait for approvals. Log in to the website, build your configuration like a constructor, pay — and you're working. This is a must-have for any modern hosting provider," emphasized the Head of Sales team at THE.Hosting.Worldwide AvailabilityAn important advantage of THE.Hosting's configurator is that it works across all 50+ locations. Clients can create identical server configurations in the Netherlands, Australia, Brazil, or Kazakhstan with the same prices and conditions. This is especially important for projects with international audiences.All servers created through the configurator receive:— High-speed ports up to 10 Gbps;— Stable/Reliable KVM virtualization with guaranteed resources;— Unlimited traffic without hidden restrictions;— 24/7 technical support;— Ability to change configuration at any time.THE.Hosting: Your Reliable Partner in the Hosting WorldTHE.Hosting is a leading international hosting provider specializing in high-performance VPS servers and dedicated servers. The company offers server solutions based on KVM virtualization with guaranteed resources, 10 Gbps ports, and 24/7 technical support across more than 50 locations worldwide. The company's core values are transparency, reliability, and honest pricing without hidden fees.

