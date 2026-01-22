TorqLite Hands-Free Hydraulic Riser Wrench Reduces Offshore Pinch-Point Risks

TorqLite

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Offshore bolting operations put crews in challenging environments where space is tight, conditions can change rapidly, and safety risks are always present. One of the most common concerns is pinch-point injuries, which happen when workers operate bolting tools close to moving components. As operators continue seeking ways to improve safety, hands-free bolting technology is attracting attention. Hydraulic riser wrench systems are widely used offshore for their ability to deliver controlled, repeatable torque on critical riser connections. Traditional riser bolting often requires operators to stay near the tool during operation, increasing exposure to potential hazards. Hands-free hydraulic riser wrench designs address this risk by letting operators apply torque from a safer distance.The TorqLite RT Series industrial riser tools were designed with these offshore challenges in mind. Built specifically for riser applications, the RT Series helps crews complete bolting tasks efficiently while minimizing the need for hands-on interaction. By reducing direct contact with moving parts, the tools help lower pinch-point risks without compromising accuracy or performance.The RT Series traces its roots to the late 1990s, when TorqLite introduced the original industrial riser wrench to enhance offshore productivity and safety. Since then, the tools have evolved to meet the demanding needs of offshore and deepwater projects, where reliability and repeatability are critical to maintaining joint integrity under extreme conditions.Beyond safety, hands-free hydraulic riser wrench systems support operational consistency. Controlled torque ensures bolts are tightened to specification across an entire flange, reducing the risk of uneven loading or premature joint failure. Faster make-up and break-out times can also help cut downtime during maintenance and installation.Safety-driven engineering has been at the heart of TorqLite since the company’s founding in 1981. For more than four decades, TorqLite has designed and manufactured hydraulic bolting solutions for oil and gas, wind energy, power generation, construction, and other heavy industries. This expertise has resulted in over 20 patents covering innovations in riser tools, low-clearance wrenches, and automated bolting systems.Quality assurance is central to TorqLite operations. The company is ISO 9001-certified and produces its hydraulic riser wrenches and RT Series tools in-house, maintaining full oversight of design, testing, calibration, and performance standards. TorqLite is also a certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC) , reflecting its commitment to leadership and long-term industry partnerships.“Our focus has always been on building tools that help crews work safer and more confidently in demanding environments,” said Jordan Schupbach, Owner and CEO of TorqLite. “Reducing exposure to common offshore risks, such as pinch points, is an important part of that responsibility.”As offshore projects continue to emphasize safety and efficiency, hands-free hydraulic riser wrench technology is becoming increasingly important. Tools like the RT Series demonstrate how thoughtful design can support safer work practices while meeting the technical demands of offshore bolting operations.Learn more about TorqLite and its hydraulic riser wrench solutions at www.torqlite.com

