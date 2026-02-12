Houston Eye Clinic TSO Champions Tackles 'Screen-Time Fatigue' with Advanced IPL and Radiofrequency Technology

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From classrooms and conference rooms to living rooms and daily commutes, screens now dominate life in Houston. The result for many residents is “screen-time fatigue,” a growing issue marked by burning eyes, blurry vision, headaches, and persistent dryness.Screen-time fatigue is often tied to dry eye disease, a condition in which the eyes fail to produce enough quality tears to stay comfortable and clear. People who spend hours on phones, laptops, and tablets tend to blink less, allowing tears to evaporate faster and oil glands to clog. Over time, this can lead to irritation, fluctuating vision, and reduced productivity.“Most people think dry eyes are minor, but they can seriously impact daily life,” said Houston optometrist Dr. Ayesha Butt of TSO Champions. “We’re seeing more students and professionals whose eyes are exhausted from screens. Our goal is to treat what’s happening beneath the surface, not just mask symptoms with drops.”TSO Champions begins care with a comprehensive eye exam and advanced diagnostic testing to evaluate tear quality, gland health, and inflammation. By identifying how screen habits affect the eye surface, doctors create personalized treatment plans instead of one-size-fits-all solutions.One of the clinic’s most advanced offerings is Intense Pulsed Light Therapy for Dry Eyes , combined with radiofrequency technology. This non-surgical treatment uses controlled light and heat to improve meibomian gland function, reduce inflammation, and restore the natural oil layer of tears. Healthy oil production helps prevent tear evaporation and keeps vision clearer and more comfortable throughout the day. For many patients, this modern dry eye treatment provides noticeable relief after only a few sessions.In addition to Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and radiofrequency, TSO Champions offers TearCare and thermal gland therapies to address chronic dryness at its source. These options are ideal for patients who rely heavily on screens and have not found lasting comfort with artificial tears alone.Dr. Butt also emphasizes education and prevention. “We talk with patients about blinking habits, screen breaks, hydration, and proper eyewear,” she said. “Technology is part of life now, but we can manage its impact with the right approach.”Beyond dry eye care, TSO Champions continues to expand services as a trusted Houston eye clinic for families across Northwest Houston. For children spending more time on digital devices, myopia progression has become another concern. The latest addition to the clinic’s myopia management toolbox is FDA-approved spectacle lenses called Stellest by Essilor, designed to slow myopia progression while allowing children to wear glasses during the day.Conveniently located in the Champions area of Northwest Houston, TSO Champions serves nearby communities including Champions, Cypress Creek, Klein, Spring, and Willowbrook. The clinic is situated at 5774 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston, TX 77069, just minutes from Champions Forest and Highway 1960.“People don’t have to live with tired, uncomfortable eyes,” Dr. Butt added. “With today’s technology, we can restore comfort, clarity, and confidence in everyday vision.”To learn more or schedule an eye exam, call (281) 440-5887 or visit www.tsoatchampions.com

