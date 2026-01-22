Palace Acquisitions Reports Steady Growth Following Fort Worth Relocation

Palace Acquisitions reports steady growth after relocating to Fort Worth, generating $500K in telecom sales with high activation and low cancellation rates.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palace Acquisitions , a sales and marketing firm specializing in telecommunications customer acquisition, has reported continued operational success following its September 2025 relocation from Irving to Fort Worth, Texas. During a four-month period (from September through December 2025), the company generated $500,000 in sales revenue for its telecommunications client while maintaining consistent performance metrics that highlight both customer engagement and retention.Transition to Fort WorthThe move to Fort Worth represented a strategic relocation for Palace Acquisitions, allowing the company to operate in a growing business environment while maintaining access to a large metropolitan market. Although any relocation involves logistical challenges, the team successfully navigated the transition, continuing to deliver results without interruption to client services or operational efficiency.From September through December 2025, the company generated $500,000 in sales revenue for its telecommunications client, reflecting both the continuity of operations and the effectiveness of its customer acquisition efforts. This level of performance during a period of transition underscores the team’s ability to maintain results even amid logistical and operational changes.Fort Worth’s central position in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, combined with its expanding talent pool and relatively favorable operational costs, provides a supportive environment for companies involved in direct sales and marketing. For Palace Acquisitions, the relocation aligned with a period of consistent performance, demonstrating the team’s ability to adapt to new operational contexts.Performance MetricsDuring the period following the move, Palace Acquisitions maintained its standing within its telecommunications clients’ partner network by recording the highest customer activation rate alongside the lowest cancellation rate.Customer activation rate indicates whether customers move from signing up to using the service, while cancellation rate indicates how often they exit shortly after getting started. Together, these metrics help determine whether sales efforts are producing customers who not only enroll but also continue with the service beyond the initial onboarding period.In the telecommunications industry, acquiring a new customer requires significant investment, and early cancellations can reduce the overall value of the sales activity. Consistently performing well on both activation and cancellation shows that the company is bringing in customers who stay, rather than just generating short-term sales.Industry Context for Telecommunications BusinessesTelecommunications providers increasingly rely on third-party sales partners to reach new customers efficiently. While sales volume is a commonly reported metric, the quality of customer acquisition, measured through activation and retention, has become equally important. Providers face considerable acquisition costs, including marketing campaigns, sales commissions, and administrative overhead.Direct sales can be particularly effective in this environment because it allows representatives to engage customers face-to-face, answer questions, and clarify service options in real time. This personal interaction helps build trust and ensures that customers understand what they are signing up for. In a market where customers are often presented with multiple competing offers, this outreach model can improve both initial conversion and retention compared with purely digital or phone-based outreach.By maintaining strong activation and retention metrics for clients in the telecommunications sector, Palace Acquisitions demonstrates its ability to deliver results that meet client priorities, balancing volume with quality of engagement. The company’s strong performance prior to the relocation, combined with consistent results afterward, indicates that operational continuity was preserved even during a time of significant change.Leader Recognition and Industry EngagementDuring this period of strong performance, Palace Acquisitions also gained recognition within the regional telecommunications and sales marketing community. CEO Akashdeep Rai was invited to speak at a regional conference in Dallas in 2025, addressing an audience of approximately 1,500 attendees. In his presentation, Rai shared insights on effective customer acquisition and strategies for balancing growth with quality service metrics.Conference speaking opportunities are generally extended to leaders and organizations that have demonstrated notable results or innovative approaches in their field. Rai’s appearance highlights both the company’s operational achievements and its role as a thought contributor in the regional telecommunications and sales marketing sector.Moreover, Rai discussed how he joined the business and described the team culture at Palace Acquisitions, emphasizing collaboration, disciplined execution, and supporting professional growth. He explained how this culture encourages team members to take initiative, learn through experience, and focus on delivering measurable results, insights that resonated with aspiring professionals in the audience who want to break into sales and marketing.Looking Forward in 2026As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve, companies like Palace Acquisitions face ongoing pressures to maintain high-quality customer acquisition while navigating competitive market dynamics. Sustaining high activation rates and low cancellation rates during periods of growth requires careful attention to both operational execution and customer experience.The relocation to Fort Worth, combined with the operational results achieved during the September–December 2025 period, demonstrates the company’s capacity to manage transitions without compromising client performance. Going forward, the company plans to continue leveraging its experience and regional presence to support ongoing customer acquisition initiatives and maintain its established performance standards.While the sales and marketing sector is increasingly metrics-driven, Palace Acquisitions’ focus on customer activation and retention underscores the importance of balancing quantity with quality in client partnerships. The recognition of CEO Akashdeep Rai at regional conferences may also contribute to further industry engagement, potential client relationships, and opportunities to attract talent to the Fort Worth location.Palace Acquisitions is a direct marketing firm specializing in face-to-face outreach campaigns. The company designs and executes programs that connect brands with target audiences through on-the-ground engagement, emphasizing a culture that prioritizes people over process. Palace Acquisitions delivers campaigns focused on brand awareness, customer acquisition, and performance-driven results across multiple industries, with a particular focus on the telecommunications sector.For more information, visit https://palaceacquisitions.com/about-us/

