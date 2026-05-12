Veritas Management Announces Double Management Promotion as Company Expands Across Connecticut

Veritas Management marks major team growth with a double management promotion and new office launches in Connecticut.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STAMFORD, CT. — Veritas Management is preparing for a major expansion across Connecticut following the promotion of Wayne Francis and Richard Garcia into management roles, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth throughout the region.The management promotions come during a period of rapid development for the Stamford-based sales and marketing firm, which has grown from 12 team members to 30 within the past year. The company plans to continue expanding its presence through new office locations in Hartford and New London, strengthening its reach while creating additional leadership and career opportunities.Wayne Francis and Richard Garcia are expected to lead the new offices as part of Veritas Management’s next phase of regional growth. Their promotions reflect two distinct professional journeys that developed within the same environment but on very different timelines.Francis spent one year building his experience within Veritas Management before earning the opportunity to expand into Hartford. During his time with the company, he developed a reputation for consistency, mentorship, and leadership development while helping contribute to the office’s ongoing expansion.Garcia reached a management position after only five months with Veritas Management, making his leadership promotion one of the fastest leadership advancements within the office. His rapid progression reflects the accelerated growth currently taking place inside the organization and highlights the increasing demand for new leadership positions as the company expands.The upcoming office openings represent more than operational growth for both new managers. Each office carries a personal purpose tied to long-term goals outside of business performance.Garcia plans to use the New London office as an opportunity to create a lasting impact within the local community while helping others develop professionally. His goals center on building an environment focused on growth, mentorship, and creating opportunities for individuals seeking long-term career development.Francis approaches the Hartford expansion with a strong focus on family responsibility and long-term stability. Opening and leading his own office represents an opportunity to provide greater support for his mother and family while continuing to develop professionally within the organization.The dual promotions arrive during a period of strong momentum for Veritas Management as the company continues scaling operations throughout Connecticut. The Stamford office has experienced substantial internal growth over the past year, adding new team members and increasing leadership development efforts across multiple departments.That growth has also created additional demand for office expansion and management training. As the team expanded to 30 members, Veritas Management increased its focus on developing leaders internally rather than relying solely on outside recruitment for management positions.The company’s structure emphasizes leadership development, team mentorship, and operational growth, which has contributed to multiple advancement opportunities throughout the past year. The upcoming Hartford and New London offices represent the next stage in that expansion strategy.Veritas Management’s expansion reflects broader workforce trends across sales and marketing industries, where companies are investing more heavily in internal leadership pipelines and regional office growth. The opening of additional offices in Connecticut also contributes to local business activity by creating new career opportunities and expanding operational presence in multiple cities. As Veritas Management continues growing, leadership development remains a central part of the company’s expansion model.Regional expansion has become an increasingly important focus for businesses seeking to strengthen local relationships and improve accessibility across multiple communities. By establishing offices in Hartford and New London, Veritas Management increases its operational footprint while creating localized leadership teams capable of supporting long-term growth initiatives.As the company prepares for the official office launches, Veritas Management continues prioritizing growth, mentorship, and regional expansion throughout Connecticut. The Hartford and New London locations are expected to play a key role in the company’s next stage of development while supporting additional team growth in the months ahead.The expansion also signals continued economic activity within Connecticut’s business community as companies invest in new markets, leadership opportunities, and workforce development initiatives.With two new offices preparing to open and team growth continuing across the organization, Veritas Management enters the next phase of its expansion during one of the most active periods in the company’s development.About Veritas ManagementVeritas Management is a Stamford, Connecticut-based sales and marketing company specializing in customer engagement, brand awareness, and leadership development. The company works with businesses in the telecommunications industry while focusing on relationship-driven outreach, professional growth, and team development throughout Connecticut. Visit https://veritasmanagementinc.com/ for more details.Contact Information:Business: Veritas ManagementEmail: hr@veritasmanagementinc.comWebsite: https://veritasmanagementinc.com/ Country: United States

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