Calsoft pushes for Gen AI in software development automation

Generative AI automation targets coding, debugging, documentation, and testing workflows in SDLC processes

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft is advancing the integration of generative AI technologies in software development workflows, addressing persistent challenges of tight deadlines, increasing complexity, and quality maintenance in traditional SDLC methods. The company examined practical automation strategies for coding, testing, and deployment processes during a March 2025 industry session with technology leaders.

𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄:

- Generative AI automation targets coding, debugging, documentation, and testing workflows in SDLC processes

- Development teams redirect focus from repetitive tasks to complex problem-solving through AI-powered automation

- Case studies demonstrate measurable improvements in release cycles, error reduction, and code quality metrics

The webinar addressed how traditional SDLC methods face challenges with tight deadlines, increasing complexity, and quality maintenance. The discussion explored how generative AI tools can automate repetitive development tasks, potentially reducing developer burnout while maintaining code quality standards.

The March 2025 session featured four technology leaders. Anshul Bhide, Executive Director and AI/ML Practice Head at Calsoft Inc, brought experience from his previous role as India Head at Replit, an AI developer tool startup, along with background in venture capital and consulting. Amit Gogate, Director of Technology at Calsoft Inc, contributed expertise in software architecture, cloud platforms, and AI-driven enterprise solutions. Ryan Villanueva, Founder of Plucky and former IBM leader, shared insights on AI innovation in software development. Sudarshan Kamath, Founder of smallest.ai, presented perspectives on AGI solutions based on his leadership experience at Vakilsearch, Bosch, and Toppr.

The session covered four primary areas: AI integration in SDLC workflows, quantifying impact through metrics such as error reduction and cycle time, addressing implementation challenges including team training and security considerations, and reviewing case studies for practical adoption insights. The content focused on automation of routine tasks, optimization of CI/CD pipelines, and improvement of defect detection through AI-powered testing.

The discussion targeted technology decision-makers including CTOs and CIOs evaluating AI for operational efficiency, software engineers seeking automation solutions, DevOps engineers optimizing infrastructure, and QA leads implementing AI-powered testing frameworks.

A recording of the session is available upon request through Calsoft Inc's website. The content provides enterprise software development teams with practical frameworks for evaluating and implementing generative AI technologies in their development workflows.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁

Calsoft is a digital and product engineering services company, specializing in AI/ML solutions and enterprise technology implementations. The company provides software architecture, cloud platform development, and AI-driven solutions for enterprise clients. Calsoft focuses on engineering excellence and digital transformation initiatives across technology sectors. For more information, visit: https://www.calsoftinc.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.