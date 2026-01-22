Lumiere Education Group Acquires U.K.-Based Immerse Education

Students Attending a Class at Immerse's Oxford Program

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumiere Education Group , a US-based provider of online enrichment programs for high school students, today announced it has acquired Immerse Education , which offers residential summer programs for students. The deal brings together Lumiere’s virtual, year-round model with Immerse's programs at leading universities in Cambridge, Oxford, London, and five additional global cities.The acquisition closed on January 15, 2026.The Lumiere Education Group is one of the largest providers of online programs for high school students globally. Its portfolio includes mentored research programs, artificial intelligence programs, startup internships, and a startup incubator. UK-based Immerse Education allows students to study and explore careers in over 50 subjects at universities around the world.The combined organization offers students multiple pathways to develop academic skills that prepare them for college. Students can participate in Lumiere’s online programs or enroll in Immerse's summer experiences at Oxford, Cambridge, and other prestigious universities. Together, they provide academic enrichment and career preparation across STEM, the humanities, creative industries, medicine, law, and business.Lumiere Education Group’s co-founder, Stephen Turban, said, "For the past five years, my co-founder, Dhruva, and I have worked to expand the opportunities we offer high school students to cover AI, entrepreneurship, and the many other interests ambitious young people have. We’re beyond excited to be able to give students in-person experiences with Immerse.”The Group’s co-founder, Dhruva Bhat, said, “What drew us to Immerse was the high standard of academic rigor they maintain across their programs globally. When I visited Immerse’s summer school in Boston this past year, I spoke to students who were genuinely fascinated by their subjects. I could see how much their conversations with their tutors meant to them, so Immerse felt like a natural extension of Lumiere’s commitment to quality mentorship.”Immerse Education’s CEO Sean Stevens said, “What began as a small, ambitious idea has grown into a globally recognized enrichment provider, and I’m immensely proud of the team and students who have shaped that journey. Joining Lumiere Education marks an exciting next chapter for Immerse, enabling us to extend our educational impact while staying true to the standards and values that define the organization.”Both organizations will continue operating under their existing brands and leadership teams. Immerse Education will remain headquartered in London under Managing Director Peter Grieve, while Lumiere Education will continue to operate virtually, under co-founders Stephen Turban and Dhruva Bhat.About Lumiere Education GroupFounded in 2020, the Lumiere Education Group is one of the largest providers of online programs for high school students globally, comprising Lumiere’s flagship research program, Veritas AI (mentored Artificial Intelligence programs), Ladder Internships (startup internships), and the Young Founders Lab (startup incubator). The Group has served over 10,000 students across 105 countries and awarded more than $1.8 million in financial aid. Lumiere Education partners with UC San Diego Extended Studies to offer post-baccalaureate credit. Learn more at https://www.lumiere-education.com/ About Immerse EducationFounded in 2012, Immerse Education delivers academic summer programs hosted at leading universities in Cambridge, Oxford, London, Sydney, New York, Toronto, San Francisco, Singapore, Boston, and Tokyo. Immerse offers 50+ subjects through its Academic Insights program and 17 career pathways through Career Insights. Immerse has served over 20,000 students from 125+ countries, and programs are accredited by the British Accreditation Council. Learn more at https://www.immerse.education/

