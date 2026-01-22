Data Center Construction Market: Forecasted Demand and Leading Key Players Analysis Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Data Center Construction Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Data Center Construction Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center construction sector has witnessed remarkable growth recently, driven by the ever-increasing need for digital infrastructure and robust data management. As demand for cloud computing and digital services continues to accelerate, this market is expected to maintain a strong upward trajectory in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key players, and emerging trends shaping this important industry.

Data Center Construction Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026 and Beyond

The data center construction market has seen significant expansion over the past years. It is forecasted to increase from $276.26 billion in 2025 to $293.69 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This historic growth is largely fueled by the widespread adoption of cloud computing, increasing volumes of data generated and stored, greater dependence on digital services, early development of enterprise data centers, and rapid growth in telecom and BFSI infrastructure.

Download a free sample of the data center construction market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12949&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain strong growth, reaching $382.64 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. Key factors driving this forward momentum include rising investments in hyperscale data centers, growing demand for edge computing solutions, a stronger focus on sustainable cooling technologies, expansion of AI-driven workloads, and a surge in modular and prefabricated data center deployments. Anticipated trends encompass the rise of hyperscale facilities, increased edge data center construction, wider adoption of modular building methods, improvements in energy-efficient cooling systems, and deployment of high-density server setups.

Understanding Data Center Construction and Its Core Elements

Data center construction involves a comprehensive set of processes required to build facilities tailored to support data processing and storage needs. This encompasses designing and constructing environments that meet both operational requirements and building regulations, providing infrastructure capable of housing computing systems, storage devices, and communication equipment essential for data handling and exchange.

View the full data center construction market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-construction-global-market-report

The Rising Demand for Cloud Services as a Growth Catalyst

One of the main forces driving growth in the data center construction market is the expanding demand for cloud services. Cloud offerings consist of a variety of on-demand computing resources and applications delivered over the internet. The surge in digital data, along with the rise of cloud computing, big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, has greatly increased the need for data storage capacity. This growing cloud service demand stimulates the construction of data centers as providers strive to ensure performance, reliability, and security.

For example, in June 2024, AAG IT Services, a UK-based IT and digital transformation company, reported that Google Cloud revenue rose from $4.99 billion in Q3 2021 to $6.87 billion in Q3 2022. This growth continued into Q4 2022 with revenue reaching $7.32 billion, reflecting a 32% year-over-year increase. Such figures illustrate how cloud service expansion is propelling data center construction market growth.

Regional Overview of the Global Data Center Construction Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global data center construction market. The broader regional analysis includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed perspective on regional market dynamics and growth opportunities worldwide.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Data Center Construction Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Data Center Colocation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-colocation-global-market-report

Data Center Solutions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-solutions-global-market-report

Data Center Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/data-center-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.