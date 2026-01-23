1MillionResume Expands U.S. Focus with AI-Powered, ATS-Optimized Resume Tools

New Basic $4 plan makes professional, ATS-ready resumes more affordable and accessible to job seekers nationwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1millionresume.com , an AI-driven resume platform, today announced an expanded focus on the U.S. job market with the launch of a new $4 basic plan, aimed at helping job seekers create ATS-ready resumes.With over 70% of mid-sized and large employers in the U.S. using automated screening systems, yet many qualified professionals never reach a recruiter because their resumes are not optimized for these systems.1MillionResume addresses this gap with AI-powered resume building and tailoring solutions that align resumes to job descriptions, improve keyword relevance, and ensure recruiter-friendly formatting.Priced at $4 per month, the Basic plan includes access to more than 11 resume templates , additional customization options, and expanded resume checker features, positioning it between the free version and the $11 per month Pro plan.The platform has been used by more than 100,000 professionals worldwide over the past two years, reflecting growing demand for accessible, AI powered resume tools.In addition to resume creation tools and ATS ready resume templates, 1millionresume.com provides quality checks covering grammar, action verbs, quantification, essential sections, resume score, and ATS match indicators, giving users clear guidance on how to improve their resumes.By combining artificial intelligence with proven resume strategies, 1MillionResume supports job seekers across experience levels, from early-career professionals to senior leaders.As the U.S. job market becomes increasingly competitive, affordable AI resume tools are playing a critical role in helping candidates stand out.About 1MillionResume:-1millionresume.com is an AI-powered resume platform that helps job seekers create professional, ATS-optimized resumes in minutes. With intelligent automation, resume quality checks, and job-tailored optimization, the platform simplifies the path to better interview success.

