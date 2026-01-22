INTERDEPENDENT Activates Studio–Technology Flywheel With Strategic Investment in Plots

INTERDEPENDENT announces its first strategic technology investment in Plots, embedding IRL audience participation into the filmmaking process.

INTERDEPENDENT pioneers participatory filmmaking with Plots integration, rebuilding real-world audience connections ahead of release.

Rebuilding moviegoing means inviting audiences back into the process — not just selling to them at the end.” — Chris Amell, Founder and Studiorunner, INTERDEPENDENT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTERDEPENDENT today announced the activation of its studio–technology flywheel with a strategic investment in Plots , Inc., marking the first technology platform embedded directly into the INTERDEPENDENT film production system.INTERDEPENDENT is pioneering a new kind of movie studio designed around participation rather than passive consumption. Its films are developed, tested, and experienced with audiences long before release, reintroducing shared moviegoing as a core part of the filmmaking process.As part of this system, INTERDEPENDENT Ventures — the studio’s capital arm — made its first strategic investment in Plots, which will serve as the exclusive IRL events and audience engagement platform across INTERDEPENDENT’s slate.Plots will support premieres, avant premieres, theatrical-style exhibitions, cast and crew test screenings, screenplay table reads, discovery casting events, and audience-driven development sessions throughout the creative lifecycle.“Streaming optimized distribution, but it disconnected audiences from the experience of moviegoing,” said Chris Amell, Founder and Studiorunner of INTERDEPENDENT. “We believe the future of film depends on rebuilding participation before release — giving people a reason to show up again, together, in the real world.”Through Plots, INTERDEPENDENT films will integrate live audience interaction well ahead of traditional release windows, allowing filmmakers to refine work, build community, and reestablish moviegoing as a shared cultural event.INTERDEPENDENT plans to continue selectively integrating technology platforms and capital strategies that strengthen this studio-driven flywheel — aligning creative execution, audience intelligence, and real-world participation into a single operating system for modern filmmaking.

