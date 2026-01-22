Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,800 in the last 365 days.

INTERDEPENDENT Activates Studio–Technology Flywheel With Strategic Investment in Plots

INTERDEPENDENT and Plots logos announcing a strategic investment partnership

INTERDEPENDENT announces its first strategic technology investment in Plots, embedding IRL audience participation into the filmmaking process.

INTERDEPENDENT pioneers participatory filmmaking with Plots integration, rebuilding real-world audience connections ahead of release.

Rebuilding moviegoing means inviting audiences back into the process — not just selling to them at the end.”
— Chris Amell, Founder and Studiorunner, INTERDEPENDENT
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTERDEPENDENT today announced the activation of its studio–technology flywheel with a strategic investment in Plots, Inc., marking the first technology platform embedded directly into the INTERDEPENDENT film production system.

INTERDEPENDENT is pioneering a new kind of movie studio designed around participation rather than passive consumption. Its films are developed, tested, and experienced with audiences long before release, reintroducing shared moviegoing as a core part of the filmmaking process.

As part of this system, INTERDEPENDENT Ventures — the studio’s capital arm — made its first strategic investment in Plots, which will serve as the exclusive IRL events and audience engagement platform across INTERDEPENDENT’s slate.

Plots will support premieres, avant premieres, theatrical-style exhibitions, cast and crew test screenings, screenplay table reads, discovery casting events, and audience-driven development sessions throughout the creative lifecycle.

“Streaming optimized distribution, but it disconnected audiences from the experience of moviegoing,” said Chris Amell, Founder and Studiorunner of INTERDEPENDENT. “We believe the future of film depends on rebuilding participation before release — giving people a reason to show up again, together, in the real world.”

Through Plots, INTERDEPENDENT films will integrate live audience interaction well ahead of traditional release windows, allowing filmmakers to refine work, build community, and reestablish moviegoing as a shared cultural event.

INTERDEPENDENT plans to continue selectively integrating technology platforms and capital strategies that strengthen this studio-driven flywheel — aligning creative execution, audience intelligence, and real-world participation into a single operating system for modern filmmaking.

Chris Amell
INTERDEPENDENT
+ +1 814-596-3720
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

INTERDEPENDENT Activates Studio–Technology Flywheel With Strategic Investment in Plots

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.