Roofing Contractor Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion

ANGELO DELMARO, 49, of Farmington, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford to eight months of imprisonment and two years of supervised release for tax evasion. Delmaro also must perform 200 hours of community service while on supervised release.

