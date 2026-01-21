Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,092 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,806 in the last 365 days.

Roofing Contractor Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion

ANGELO DELMARO, 49, of Farmington, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala in Hartford to eight months of imprisonment and two years of supervised release for tax evasion.  Delmaro also must perform 200 hours of community service while on supervised release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Roofing Contractor Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.