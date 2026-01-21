Prem Kireet Chowdary Nimmalapudi Recognized for Outstanding Contributions in AI and Software Engineering

Prem Kireet Chowdary Nimmalapudi receiving the Best Presentation Award at IEEE ICCECE 2025. Official certificate recognizing Prem Kireet Chowdary Nimmalapudi as a Reviewer for the 2025 First International Conference on Advances in Computer Science, Electrical, Electronics, and Communication Technologies (CE2CT). Screenshot from Journal Press India listing Prem Kireet Chowdary Nimmalapudi as an official reviewer for Computology: Journal of Applied Computer Science and Intelligent Technologies.

AI researcher and JPMorgan Chase Software Engineer gains international recognition for research publications, reviewer roles, and machine learning innovations.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prem Kireet Chowdary Nimmalapudi, an AI-driven Software Engineer at JPMorgan Chase and IEEE Senior Member , has been recognized internationally for his contributions in artificial intelligence, scalable microservices, and advanced machine learning research. His work spans academic research, enterprise engineering, and expert peer reviewing for global IEEE conferences and journals.Prem has published multiple research papers indexed in Scopus, IEEE Xplore, and international journals, earning citations across domains such as graph generation, recommender systems, machine learning optimization, and real-time systems. He also serves as a peer reviewer for the 2025 First International Conference on Advances in Computer Science, Electrical, Electronics, and Communication Technologies (CE2CT), the European Journal of Artificial Intelligence (IOS Press), and Computology: Journal of Applied Computer Science and Intelligent Technologies (Journal Press India).In February 2025, Prem received the Best Paper Award, Overall Best Research Paper Award, and Best Presentation Award at the IEEE ICCECE 2025 Conference. His paper “BUBBLE: A Scalable and Efficient Bellwether Discovery Method for Large-Scale Software Engineering Datasets” was honored for advancing predictive modeling and large-scale software engineering efficiency.Prem’s industry expertise includes cloud-native microservices, Kafka event-driven architectures, and automation systems. At JPMorgan Chase, he has developed scalable backend services, improved batch processing pipelines, and contributed to major system migrations. He previously worked at IBM, Anthem, and Capgemini, earning the IBM Manager’s Choice Award, Best Associate Award, Anthem Go Above Award, and Spot On Award.His ongoing research covers workflow automation with Camunda, heterogeneous information networks, distributed machine learning systems, and intelligent decision models. He continues to publish, review, and present research at leading conferences and journals worldwide.Media Contact:Prem Kireet Chowdary NimmalapudiEmail: premchowdarynim@gmail.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/premchowdary-nimmalapudi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.