Evolve Sparkling House Launches Dealcoholized Sparkles and Light Sparkles (7%).

A New Year, A New Way to Sparkle. Pushing the boundaries of sparkling wine while remaining grounded in tradition.

PENTICTON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolve Sparkling House is proud to unveil two new releases that mark a bold evolution for the winery: Dealcoholized Sparkles and Light Sparkles (7%). Released just months after opening its doors in July 2025, these wines celebrate Evolve’s momentum in modern enjoyment by expanding what sparkling wine can be while staying firmly rooted in tradition.As consumer interest in low- alcohol and no-alcohol options continues to grow, Evolve Sparkling House has responded with intention, applying the same care and technical rigor that defines its traditional sparkling wines.Dealcoholized Sparkles is crafted from 100% Okanagan Valley Gewürztraminer, a variety prized for its aromatic intensity and expressive character. This alcohol-free frizzante bursts with notes of lychee, rose petal, honeysuckle, and citrus, offering lively bubbles and a bright, refreshing finish. Elegant and aromatic, it delivers full character with 0% alcohol and 100% refinement—proof that sparkle needs no compromise.Light Sparkles (7%) offers a new way to sparkle. Made from classic Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, with a portion of the Chardonnay fermented in concrete, this frizzante-style sparkling wine is bright, expressive, and effortlessly sippable. Crafted from 100% BC grapes hand-picked from select vineyard sites and harvested early in line with traditional sparkling practices, it captures vibrant natural acidity, subtle fruit expression, and a rounded, refreshing mouthfeel—all at just 7% alcohol.“These wines may be lighter in alcohol, but they required more thought and work in the cellar to align these with my winemaking style and preserve varietal expression,” says Winemaker Lynzee Schatz. “From earlier harvest decisions and precise fermentation choices, to carefully managing texture, aromatics, and balance, there is additional thought at every stage. The goal was never to take something away, but to build wines that still feel complete, expressive, and true to our house style.”Available online at timewines.ca and at Evolve Sparkling House in Penticton, these wines retail for Dealcoholized Sparkles $22.99 and Light Sparkles – 7% $24.99. The winery has proactively added a New Tasting Experience designed to showcase these wines; ‘Lighten Up’, is an invitation to explore sparkling wine from a fresh perspective where balance, intention, and pleasure meet without compromise.Designed for today’s dining rooms and modern enjoyment!For sommeliers and the hospitality trade, these releases offer a meaningful opportunity to expand sparkling wine programs with intention. Designed for today’s dining rooms where designated drivers, mindful drinkers, and guests are seeking flexibility and want to fully participate in the celebratory experience. With thoughtful structure, food-friendly acidity, and premium presentation, these wines allow every guest at the table to enjoy a glass of bubbles without exclusion.Both releases reflect Evolve Sparkling House’s philosophy of blending time-honored techniques with a fresh perspective. Rather than replacing traditional expressions, Dealcoholized Sparkles and Light Sparkles expand the sparkling wine experience, offering balance, versatility, and choice for modern wine lists.Together, these wines underscore Evolve Sparkling House’s belief that innovation and tradition are not opposing forces, but complementary ones.Tradition, reimagined – again!About Evolve Sparkling HouseEvolve Sparkling House is a family-owned winery located in the heart of British Columbia’s stunning Okanagan Valley. Specializing in sparkling wines, the winery focuses mainly on traditional method expressions, complemented by a couple crafted in the Charmat method. In addition to its sparkling portfolio, Evolve also produces a still rosé, white, and red, thoughtfully made to reflect the character and vibrancy of the region.Blending time-honored techniques with a fresh perspective, Evolve Sparkling House is driven by the idea of pushing boundaries. Every bottle tells a story—of place, passion, and the belief that life’s too short not to sparkle.For more information, visit timewines.ca/evolve-sparkling-house or connect socially at @evolvesparklingMedia Contact:Anahita PougetEvolve Sparkling HouseDirector of Brand Development and Marketingbrandmarketing@timewines.ca

