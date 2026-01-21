Commissioner Sid Miller Calls on Texans to Prepare Now for Winter Weather Impacts

AUSTIN — As winter weather approaches, with much of the state facing life-threatening freezing temperatures, icy conditions, and winter precipitation this weekend, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is urging Texans to prepare now.

“With another winter storm on the horizon, I’m calling on every Texan to take preparation seriously,” Commissioner Miller said. “Taking a few simple steps now can save lives, prevent losses, and spare families and producers a lot of heartache.”

A strong arctic cold front is expected to move into Texas late Friday and linger through Sunday, bringing a rapid drop in temperatures and the first widespread winter weather of the season. Subfreezing conditions are forecast across much of the state, with the potential for freezing rain, sleet, ice, and pockets of snow, especially in North and Central Texas.

Temperatures could remain below freezing for 48–60 hours, and hard-freeze conditions may reach as far south as the Gulf Coast. Winter weather impacts are expected late Friday night through the weekend, with hazardous travel and infrastructure risks. By staying informed, preparing ahead, and helping one another, Texans can once again prove that resilience runs deep—even in winter’s icy grip.

“Texas farmers and ranchers are some of the toughest folks around,” Commissioner Miller added. “But even the toughest can’t beat Mother Nature without preparation. By protecting your livestock, equipment, and families, you’re helping ensure Texas agriculture continues to thrive—no matter what winter throws our way.”

Commissioner Miller encourages Texans to take the following steps ahead of the weekend’s winter weather:

Create an Emergency Kit

Assemble non-perishable food, water, medications, first aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, blankets, and warm clothing.

Prepare for Power Outages

Charge phones and electronic devices in advance.

Have portable chargers available.

Consider a generator for backup power and use it safely in a well-ventilated area.

Stock candles, lanterns, or flashlights with extra batteries.

Stay Informed

Monitor weather forecasts closely.

Follow local news and official emergency sources.

Sign up for local emergency alerts.

Practice Safe Transportation

Avoid unnecessary travel during icy conditions.

If travel is unavoidable, notify someone of your destination and expected arrival.

Ensure vehicles are winter-ready with antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, and proper tires.

Look Out for One Another

Check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those who may need assistance. Severe winter weather can quickly create dangerous conditions for vulnerable Texans.

Food and Water Supply

Stock non-perishable food requiring minimal preparation.

Keep bottled water on hand in case of water disruptions.

Protect Pets and Livestock