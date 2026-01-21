10 Incredible Milestones You Made Possible

Decoding the first weeks of life: New data from snow leopard dens

Last summer, our research team made history with two extraordinary visits to snow leopard dens, documenting five healthy cubs. These events are exceptionally rare; over nearly two decades of research, we have only been able to study seven snow leopard litters in dens. These visits offer a valuable glimpse into the early lives of these elusive cats, yielding rare data on snow leopard litter size and cub survival. The data gathered from these exceptional moments is essential for making informed conservation choices to protect this endangered species.

Discovering that snow leopards hunt unlike any other big cat

Our scientists published a paper this year revealing that snow leopards are the only big cats that consistently target prey animals twice their size or larger. Typically, big cat species select animals of their own size or smaller, making this hunting behaviour highly unusual.

Using GPS tracking and 12 years of data, our researchers discovered that snow leopards deliberately hunt the biggest and most mature ibex males. Although these males are often twice the cat’s weight, their heavier bodies and large horns seem to make them less agile when fleeing down steep terrain.

This study highlights how the extreme mountain environment profoundly shapes the snow leopard’s unique hunting strategies and predator-prey dynamics. It may also have conservation implications. If trophy hunters value the same prey that snow leopards prefer to hunt, that could be damaging to both ibex and snow leopard populations.

45 snow leopards collared and counting (more than all other research projects combined)

We GPS-collared four snow leopards in 2025, three of which were new to the study. With these additions, we’ve now collared a total of 45 snow leopards in Tost, Mongolia, since 2008 (25 males and 20 females).

Tracking snow leopards reveals crucial information about these elusive animals that we couldn’t learn any other way. The collars, typically programmed to detach after 20 months, provide valuable data that directly shape conservation strategies to protect this endangered species. We’ve gained vital insights into how and when they hunt, how much territory they use, reproductive patterns, and habitat preferences, based on terrain steepness and elevation.

We also GPS-collared one ibex in 2025, bringing our total to 14 ibex since 2018 (3 males and 11 females). This is the first time Siberian ibex have been GPS-collared anywhere in the world, and is incredibly important for understanding their ecology and how they interact with snow leopards.

Expanded successful ranger training and recognition program to two new countries

The Citizen-Ranger Wildlife Protection Program (a collaboration with our partner, Snow Leopard Foundation in Kyrgyzstan and the Kyrgyz Government) has been so successful that we expanded it to Mongolia and Pakistan recently.

This program does more than recognize past achievements—it inspires future action. We are equipping local rangers with the tools, knowledge and support to prevent poaching and illegal wildlife trade while protecting critical snow leopard habitat. Through high-profile annual award ceremonies, we celebrate these conservation heroes and reward their dedicated efforts to protect wildlife.

2.8+ million livestock vaccinated in Pakistan to date

Livestock vaccination does more than prevent disease—it prevents conflict. When herds are healthy and stable, families can count on reliable food supplies and absorb occasional snow leopard predation without facing economic crisis. Vaccination programs also reduce disease transmission to snow leopard prey species, creating ecosystem-wide benefits. This community-driven approach builds resilience, fosters tolerance for snow leopards and creates the economic security that makes coexistence possible. Our team is now expanding such livestock healthcare support to our community partners in Kyrgyzstan.

$2 million generated for conservation since the launch of our Snow Leopard Enterprises program

Our award-winning Snow Leopard Enterprises program is a cornerstone of our community partnerships. For over 25 years, this women-led initiative has transformed ancestral handicraft skills into sustainable livelihoods, diversifying incomes and making snow leopard protection beneficial for the people who call these mountains home. Participating artisans create and sell handcrafted products and take active roles in local conservation decision-making within their Community-Responsible Areas.

Nearly 450 corrals built to protect livestock and snow leopards

In snow leopard habitat, herding families must navigate the daily reality of sharing their landscape with a formidable yet endangered predator. Working alongside these communities, we’re merging local wisdom with proven science to build practical solutions that safeguard livestock and foster coexistence with snow leopards. Initiatives like predator-resistant corrals protect valuable herds and community-led insurance programs offer peace of mind, proving that conservation can benefit everyone.

200,000+ km² of critical snow leopard habitat protected

Thanks to our global partnerships, we’re protecting over 200,000 km² of critical snow leopard habitat through two main efforts.

Government Cooperation: We provide foundational support to an unprecedented alliance of environmental ministries, scientists and policy-makers across all 12 snow leopard range countries, resulting in official protection of over 150,000 km².

Community Partnerships: Our long-term relationships with Indigenous communities have secured an additional 60,000 km² under local, community-centric conservation management. This includes direct protection by dedicated wildlife rangers who act as the frontline of conservation across snow leopard habitat.

Together, these collaborations create a massive, protected safety net for the world’s wild snow leopards.

Shamshy Valley in Kyrgyzstan

New infrastructure guidance to reduce development impacts on snow leopards

New roads, railways and power lines are spreading into snow leopard habitat. While this infrastructure is the backbone of human societies, it also fragments habitats, increases risks from illegal hunting, wildlife-vehicle collisions and other forms of conflict, all of which threaten the survival of snow leopards.

Snow Leopard Trust partnered with WWF and the Center for Large Landscape Conservation to create key recommendations for all 12 snow leopard range countries. The strategy: first, avoid areas of high snow leopard use and value; second, mitigate negative impacts of linear infrastructure where avoidance is not possible; and third, restore damaged habitats. With thoughtful planning, Governments can build the infrastructure communities need while protecting snow leopards, their prey, and their mountain ecosystems.

1 million+ champions for snow leopards

This final one belongs to you: our incredible community. We’ve surpassed an extraordinary milestone—more than one million snow leopard advocates stand with us across all our platforms worldwide. That’s not just a number. It’s a global movement of people committed to ensuring these magnificent cats have a future.



Every share, every comment, every email you read to learn about snow leopards adds momentum to this cause. You create awareness that opens doors, shapes policy and inspires action. You make this work visible—and visibility creates change.

Thank you for being part of this powerful community. Here’s to another year of protecting snow leopards together.

We want to thank all of our incredible supporters for making this work possible.

