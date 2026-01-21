Onion Research Development Board to Meet January 27, 2026

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Onion Research Development Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on January 27, 2026, at 9:00 am.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts the public is requested to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at one of the locations listed below. The meeting will take place at the following locations:

630 W North St, Geneva, NY, Jordan Hall Room 210 2725 Tag Rd, Canastota, NY 16 Van Sickle Rd, Goshen, NY 5407 Oak Orchard Rd, Albion, NY Online at: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r669517113a3e6da65df49a26ad19e392

Meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration prior to January 27, 2026.

Minutes and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting at https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.

For more information, please contact [email protected].