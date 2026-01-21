Showcase project for dm-drogerie markt in Germany

TGW Logistics designed and will implement a unique solution combining a shuttle system, pocket sorter, and automated picking for the company near Berlin.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company dm-drogerie markt is expanding its logistics location in Wustermark near Berlin, Germany, relying on the warehouse automation expertise of TGW Logistics. This second distribution center at the location is dm's reaction to its growing assortment and the increasing demands in the area of small parts and decorative cosmetics. This powerful solution to be completed by 2029 will raise the bar in the drugstore market segment with its innovative combination of shuttle system, pocket sorter and automated picking.

The highly automated distribution center in Wustermark is intended to accelerate market supply while also forming the basis for future expansion of the assortment. The innovative concept will allow dm to profit from high efficiency and offer its customers an optimal service level as well as maximum flexibility.

"The additional distribution center in Wustenmark represents a deliberate reaction to our growth, strengthening the longstanding supply base for our dm markets; this constitutes a sustainable investment in the future of our logistics network," explains Wulf Kristian Bauer, Managing Director of dm and responsible for logistics.

ROBOTICS AS KEY TECHNOLOGY

At goods receiving, delivered items will first be sorted and then stored in a highly automated shuttle system with 190,000 storage locations. As soon as orders come in from the dm markets, the system will retrieve the totes and then 30 RovoFlex robots will load the pocket sorter fully automatically. After sequencing, the market orders will continue to the dispatch area and be allocated to the various truck routes.

A fleet of 70 mobile Quba robots will handle transport, navigating to their destinations autonomously and without any human intervention. The TGW software WERX will plan, control and monitor all processes as Warehouse Control System (WCS).

SHOWCASE PROJECT FOR THE DRUGSTORE INDUSTRY

"We are delighted to be partnering with dm-drogerie markt in Germany. This unique solution for the drugstore market segment raises the bar. With our warehouse automation expertise and a highly automated, robot-based system, we are contributing to quick, efficient and reliable supplying of the dm market network," stresses Martin Waldenberger, Chief Sales Officer of the Customer Unit Central Europe at TGW Logistics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.