New York’s Congestion Pricing Marks a Turning Point for Urban Mobility

RidePair Responds by Paying Commuters to Share the Ride

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, New York City officially advanced its congestion pricing program, charging vehicles entering Manhattan’s central business district in an effort to reduce traffic, cut emissions, and fund transit improvements. It is a landmark moment in U.S. transportation policy — and a signal that the era of low-cost solo driving in major cities is coming to an end.While congestion pricing aims to improve mobility, it also introduces new daily costs for commuters who rely on driving to get to work.RidePair believes the future of transportation isn’t about charging people more to commute — it’s about eliminating commuting costs altogether.Recent data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) shows that the average cost to own and operate a vehicle in the United States is approximately $11,577 per year — a substantial burden for working families. Now, with congestion pricing adding new out-of-pocket expenses for urban drivers, that burden is growing.RidePair’s next-generation carpooling platform directly addresses this challenge by paying users to commute. Through mileage incentives, brand-sponsored trips, and environmental reward programs, RidePair’s model has the potential to compensate drivers and riders up to $8,000 or more per year, significantly offsetting — and in many cases eliminating — the annual cost of car ownership. (Company performance projections based on incentive model assumptions.)“New York’s congestion pricing program sends a clear message: cities want fewer cars on the road,” said Deborah Kenny, CEO of RidePair. “But commuters still need to get to work. RidePair provides the missing solution — instead of paying more to drive alone, people can get paid to share the ride. That’s better for families, better for cities, and better for the environment.”Transportation officials have already reported that early congestion-reduction initiatives are lowering downtown traffic volumes and improving travel speeds. However, millions of commuters still lack convenient, affordable alternatives to daily driving — especially as hybrid work schedules, housing affordability, and rising living costs reshape commuting patterns.RidePair bridges this gap by making shared commuting planned, trusted, and financially rewarding — aligning perfectly with the policy direction cities are now pursuing.Why RidePair Matters Now• Converts commuting from a cost into an income opportunity• Reduces single-occupancy vehicle trips• Helps cities meet congestion and climate targets• Requires no new public infrastructure investment• Enables planned, user-selected ride matching• Builds trusted, community-driven commuter networksAs cities nationwide prepare to follow New York’s lead, RidePair offers an immediately deployable solution that supports public policy goals while improving daily life for commuters.Investor OpportunityRidePair is currently conducting a Regulation A+ public offering, allowing everyday investors to participate in a transportation platform positioned at the intersection of urban mobility, sustainability, and the future of work.“Transportation policy is changing faster than ever,” Kenny added. “We’re inviting the public not just to ride with us — but to own part of the platform that’s redefining how America commutes.”Call to ActionCommuters, city partners, and investors can learn more at:________________________________________About RidePair Inc.RidePair is a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling, and verifying ride sharing. This is not ride sharing, such as Uber, where the driver is essentially offering a taxi service, but true ride sharing in which everyone in the car is sharing the ride to go to a similar place – e.g., co-commuting to work with colleagues. Unlike taxi-like services, which increase the number of cars on the road, true ride sharing has been shown to be one of the most effective means of reducing cars on the roads and thus reducing traffic, emissions, and even reducing roadway maintenance. The issue has been verifying that ride sharing or co-commuting is actually occurring, which issue we believe will be solved by the Ridepair app.For More InformationTo learn more about Ridepair Inc. and its Reg A offering, please visit www.ridepair.io Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, which are statements regarding all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Ridepair’s current views, hopes, intentions, beliefs, or expectations concerning, among other things, the consummation of the offering, and Ridepair’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and position in the markets and the industries in which it operates.These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by forward looking terminology such as “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “could,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “approximately,” “predict,” “potential,” “may,” and “assume,” as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future.Forward-looking statements are based on Ridepair’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, taking into account currently known market conditions and other factors. Ridepair’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Ridepair’s actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Ridepair’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular and Ridepair’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made. Media Contact:
info@ridepair.io
invest@ridepair.io

