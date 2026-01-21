NDDPI Seeks Summer Food Operators

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction will be seeking applications from organizations interested in operating North Dakota’s Summer Food Service Program in April 2026. The program provides free meals for children when school is not in session.

Potential sponsors include residential summer camps, private nonprofit organizations, public schools, nonprofit private schools, and local, municipal, county, tribal or state government units. Eligibility rules require that at least 50 percent of the children who are served meals -- or who are living in the area -- must be eligible for free or reduced-price meals, based on local school or census data.

Potential applicants may contact Melissa Anderson, assistant director at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, by phone at 701-328-2263, or by email at mdanderson@nd.gov.