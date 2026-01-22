GitLaw makes eSign free, saving small businesses up to $850 a year challenging subscription pricing

Free unlimited eSign, one simple workflow.

GitLaw, the AI legal companion built for founders and businesses, today announced it is making eSign completely free, removing trials and document limits.

When founders avoid eSign to save money, they often end up with weaker contracts. Making eSign free is about removing unnecessary risk from how small businesses operate.” — Nick Holzherr, Founder and CEO of GitLaw

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GitLaw , the AI legal companion built for founders and businesses, today announced it is making eSign completely free, removing trials, document limits, and monthly subscriptions for small teams.The move reflects GitLaw’s broader push to rethink how legal infrastructure is priced for startups and small businesses, at a time when founders are under pressure to reduce SaaS spend without increasing operational or legal risk.Most leading eSign platforms, including DocuSign and HelloSign, charge recurring subscription fees tied to a limited number of documents. While that model works for large enterprises with high contract volumes, it is often poorly suited to founders and small businesses that only send agreements occasionally.As a result, many revert to manual contract workflows – annotating PDFs, emailing documents back and forth, and storing signed contracts inconsistently. While this approach may appear cheaper, it introduces unnecessary operational friction.“That trade-off makes no sense, so we’re turning the eSign industry’s pricing model upside down,” said Nick Holzherr, Founder and CEO of GitLaw. “When founders avoid eSign to save money, they often end up with weaker contracts. Making eSign free is about removing unnecessary risk from how small businesses operate. 9 out of 10 small businesses avoid paying for legal services because of the costs involved. Making eSign free will help millions of small businesses.”With GitLaw eSign, founders can send and sign legally binding documents at no cost, with no trials and no document limits.For a typical small business, this can represent savings of up to $850 per year compared with leading eSign platforms that charge per-user subscription fees. GitLaw’s view is that execution should be a baseline capability, not a premium feature.GitLaw eSign is fully integrated into GitLaw’s broader legal workflow, allowing users to draft contracts with AI, analyse and understand documents before sending them, and execute agreements in a single system. Signed documents are automatically stored and organised within the user’s GitLaw workspace, eliminating the need for manual file management.Every GitLaw user also receives $5 of free AI usage each month, enabling founders to review, improve and better understand contracts before they are signed.Rather than building another standalone eSign product, GitLaw is unbundling traditional legal SaaS tools and rebuilding them around end-to-end AI workflows. By combining document creation, understanding, execution, and storage, with AI embedded throughout, GitLaw aims to reduce both friction and risk for small businesses.For founders who only need to send contracts occasionally, GitLaw removes the need to subscribe to a full eSign platform simply to execute agreements properly. Start free, just chat to GitLaw

