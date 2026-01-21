Sponsors Needed to Help Provide Summer Meals

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) is seeking schools and fiscally responsible community organizations to serve as sponsors for NC Summer Nutrition Programs in 2026 to help ensure children who have limited access to food at home get the educational enrichment and nutritious meals they need for optimal growth, development and overall well-being.

Of particular need are schools and community organizations in rural areas, Indian Tribal Territories and areas with a concentration of migrant farm workers, where access to summer meal sites or transportation has been an issue.

“When school is out, Summer Nutrition Programs offer children not only nutritious meals, but also educational enrichment to help children succeed in and out of the classroom,” NCDPI’s Senior Director of School Nutrition and Auxiliary Services Rachel Findley said. “School and community partners are key to helping make sure no child goes hungry during the summer.”

Over 850,000 North Carolina K-12 public school students rely on the nutritious meals and snacks served during the school year through the School Breakfast, School Lunch and Afterschool Meals Programs. When school is out of session, North Carolina’s Summer Nutrition Programs help fill the gap by providing free meals and snacks to youth, ages 18 and younger, who might otherwise go hungry.

NC Summer Nutrition Programs, SUN Meals and SUN Meals To-Go, are administered by the NCDPI Office of School Nutrition, with federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). NCDPI collaborates with public school units, charter and non-public schools, public and private nonprofit organizations and other community partners to serve as program sponsors. Sponsors are eligible to receive federal reimbursement for all qualifying meals and snacks served to children. Through these community partnerships, community and school sites served over five million meals to hungry children and teens across the state.

SUN Meals are in-person meals eaten in a group setting. Meals or snacks are served at locations such as public housing centers, faith-based organizations, libraries, parks, camps, medical centers or schools. In addition to meals, sites can offer fun, engaging educational activities. SUN Meals To-Go are meals offered for pick up or delivery in some rural communities where transportation to summer meal sites can be difficult. How SUN Meals To-Go are distributed vary by sponsor and may include meals picked up by a designated adult, multiple meals provided at once or meals delivered to neighborhoods or homes. Meals are served at all sites to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Sponsor applications for NC Summer Nutrition Programs are due March 1, 2026. Potential sponsors are advised to plan ahead as the application involves a multi-step process for completion and approval. To learn more about NC Summer Nutrition Programs and how your organization may become involved in providing summer meals to youth in your community, please visit the NCDPI Summer Nutrition Program website or contact the NCDPI Summer Nutrition Program team.

