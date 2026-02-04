North Carolina CTE Students Earn Record-Breaking 382,964 Industry Credentials in 2024-2025

North Carolina Career and Technical Education (CTE) students earned a record 382,964 industry-recognized credentials during the 2024-2025 academic year, the highest total in state history, according to a report released today by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI).

The state ranks second nationwide for the percentage of K-12 students participating in CTE, with 36.1% of all students enrolled in a CTE course. Only Nebraska ranks higher. The credential achievement represents a 59% attainment rate, meaning students earned nearly six out of every 10 credentials available to them through their CTE coursework.

"The record amount of credentials represents real opportunities for our students," said State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green. "When a student earns an industry-recognized credential, they're not just completing a course, they are gaining a competitive advantage in the job market and building a foundation for long-term career success."

Since the 2020-2021 academic year, North Carolina has seen consistent growth in credential attainment, driven in part by increased funding from the NC General Assembly. In 2022-2023, funding reached $15.8 million, enabling public school units (PSUs) to offer credentialing opportunities to virtually all CTE students.

Key findings from the 2024-2025 report include:

80.61% of CTE concentrator (students who take 2-3 courses in a career pathway) graduates earned an industry-recognized credential in their pathway

Over 98% of CTE concentrators graduate on time

Students earned credentials across 292 unique industry certifications aligned to high-demand occupations

Statewide CTE Credential attainment increased 6.9% over the previous year

70,182 credentials earned by NC CTE students are recognized by the NC Workforce Credentials list as priority credentials valued by employers

The Northwest Region achieved the highest attainment rate at 73%

The Wake County Public School System led the state with 32,630 credentials earned

Top-performing districts by attainment rate included Transylvania County Schools (89%), Pender County Schools (88%) and Mitchell County Schools (87%).

Credentials are organized into three tiers based on academic rigor, employment value and industry demand. Tier 3 credentials—advanced certifications often required for employment—saw continued growth, with students earning credentials in fields ranging from welding and electrical trades to health sciences and information technology.

"Industry-recognized credentials give students a head start on their careers," said Trey Michael, NCDPI’s senior director for CTE. "Whether a student is pursuing nursing, cybersecurity, construction or culinary arts, these credentials validate their skills and open doors to good-paying jobs."

The report also highlights the connection between CTE credentials and workforce needs. NC CTE offers 56 of the approximately 182 credentials identified by the NC Workforce Credentials initiative as priority credentials that put earners on a path to sustainable-wage careers.

Career readiness credentials, which measure durable skills applicable across all careers, also showed growth. Students earned 6,390 career readiness credentials in 2024-2025, up from 5,932 the previous year.

The full Credential Attainment Report is available at NC DPI.