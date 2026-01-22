Bierman Autism Centers Launches Evening Explorers, an After-School ABA Program in Massachusetts

A child participates in a play-based learning activity as part of Bierman’s Evening Explorers after-school ABA therapy program. Evening Explorers incorporates playful, evidence-based strategies to help children build emotional regulation and communication skills.

New program offers structured, play-based ABA therapy during after-school hours for children with autism or Down syndrome.

Evening Explorers is designed to meet children where they are, offering focused ABA support at a time that fits their daily routines and helps them continue making meaningful progress.” — Chrissy Barosky, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Chief Clinical Officer.

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) announced the launch of Evening Explorers , an innovative after-school ABA therapy program designed for elementary-aged children with autism or Down syndrome who benefit from structured therapeutic support outside the traditional school setting. Evening Explorers is now enrolling at Bierman’s Massachusetts locations in Needham, Bedford, Danvers, and Quincy, and represents an important expansion of access for families across the state.Running from 4 pm to 8 pm, Evening Explorers offers individualized, play-based ABA therapy in a warm, structured environment, helping children build communication, social, and functional skills, guided by trained clinicians. The program was created after extensive feedback from families, clinicians, and community partners who shared a growing need for high-quality ABA services that fit the realities of school schedules, family commitments, and after-school challenges.Addressing a Critical Access Gap in MassachusettsMassachusetts families regularly face long waitlists for autism services, and many struggle to balance schedules with available care options. Evening Explorers directly addresses this gap by expanding access during the hours when families often need support the most.“For many children, the hardest part of the day starts at 3 pm,” said Tahra Cessna, M.S., BCBA, EVP of Organizational Growth and Development. “Transitions from school, changes in routine, and fatigue can make evenings especially challenging. Evening Explorers gives children structured therapeutic support at exactly the time they need it, and it gives families more flexibility without compromising clinical quality.”A Program Rooted in Bierman’s Teaching Hospital ModelUnlike many after-school programs that simply extend daytime services into later hours, Evening Explorers is intentionally designed using Bierman’s Teaching Hospital approach. This model emphasizes mentorship, advanced training, ongoing program refinement, and continuous outcome measurement.This approach ensures that Evening Explorers maintains the same clinical rigor, family partnership, and data-driven decision-making that define Bierman’s full-time ABA programs.“Our Teaching Hospital model allows us to innovate with purpose,” said Chrissy Barosky, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LABA (MA, TX, UT), LBA (RI, NC, IN), Chief Clinical Officer. “Evening Explorers is designed to meet children where they are, offering focused ABA support at a time that fits their daily routines and helps them continue making meaningful progress.”Play-Based, Purposeful Therapy That Strengthens Real-World SkillsEvening Explorers integrates playful activities with skill-building opportunities that support children with autism or Down syndrome, grounded in ABA science. Each evening includes a rhythm of individual instruction, guided peer interactions, group learning, and daily living routines.Children work toward goals such as:- Communication and language skills- Social and play skills- Learning readiness skills- Problem-solving skills- Reducing mild to moderate challenging behaviorsWho Evening Explorers ServesThe program is built for children with autism or Down syndrome who:- Up to age 12- Benefit from structured, individualized support after school- Have targeted ABA goals related to autism or Down syndrome that can be effectively addressed in an evening schedule- Do not require a comprehensive, full-day model of ABA therapy- Need help strengthening communication and language skills, social and play skills, learning readiness skills, and problem-solving skillsEvening Explorers is not intended for children who require full-time intensive ABA as their primary treatment, nor for children who require continuous 1:1 support to manage significant safety risks.Families will participate in a screening process to ensure the program is a strong clinical match.A Safe, Supportive Environment for GrowthBierman Autism Centers has invested heavily in creating warm, engaging learning environments across all locations. With Evening Explorers, Bierman reinforces its commitment to improving the sensory, visual, and therapeutic quality of the spaces where children learn.Now EnrollingEvening Explorers is now enrolling at Bierman’s Needham, Bedford, Danvers, and Quincy Centers. Massachusetts providers—pediatricians, EI teams, school districts, and community clinicians—have already expressed interest in the model, citing a need for more flexible ABA options that complement school schedules and evening routines.A Continued Commitment to Progress and PossibilitiesWith more than 375 successful program graduations and a long-standing commitment to outcomes, Bierman views Evening Explorers as the next step in expanding access, meeting families where they are, and designing therapeutic experiences that create meaningful results for children.“Every family deserves access to high-quality ABA that fits their life,” said Cessna. “Evening Explorers is one more way we can help children grow, play, and thrive, no matter what time of day they need us.”Families and providers interested in learning more about the program can visit www.biermanautism.com or contact Bierman’s Intake Team at (888) 795-9465.About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers provides play-based, individualized ABA therapy designed to help children with autism grow, thrive, and build meaningful life skills, including communication, independence, and self-advocacy. Founded in 2006, Bierman is privately held and clinically owned and operated.Bierman is outcomes-first by design. Progress is measured consistently so families can see change sooner, and teams can make timely adjustments when something isn’t working, keeping children moving forward faster and reducing plateaus. Bierman operates like a teaching hospital for ABA, with a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing outstanding clinicians and teachers through mentorship, training, and continuous learning.Services include ABA therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and diagnostic evaluations, tailored to each child’s unique needs.Bierman has celebrated 375+ successful graduations, and over 50% of graduates transition to general education, general education with support, or an inclusion classroom in about 18-20 months.Bierman Autism Centers serves families across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. To learn more about Bierman’s approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit www.biermanautism.com

