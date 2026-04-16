Bierman Autism Centers Hosts Spring on the Farm Events Nationwide

A child wearing noise-canceling headphones reaches through a wooden fence to pet a goat at a Bierman Autism Centers Spring on the Farm event. A child snuggles a fluffy black chick at a Bierman Autism Centers Spring on the Farm event, as family members look on and smile.

Free, sensory-friendly farm animal adventures for families, plus Grand Opening celebrations in Cranford, Danvers, and Garner

If a child wants to watch the goats from across the space before deciding to get closer, that is exactly the right pace. We build the morning around that.” — Elizabeth Henry, MS, BCBA, COBA, EVP of Services at Bierman Autism Centers

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free, sensory-friendly Spring on the Farm events in six states this April and May, plus Grand Opening celebrations in three new communitiesThere will be a camel in Columbus. The smallest horse in North Carolina, Lil Sebastian, will be in Garner on May 2. In Quincy, Massachusetts, the lineup includes baby goats, ducklings, guinea pigs, a lamb, and chicks. And across New Jersey, Indiana, Rhode Island, and beyond, mini donkeys, alpacas, and baby calves are making the trip too.This spring, Bierman Autism Centers (BAC) is inviting families to Spring on the Farm, a free, sensory-friendly event series running across ten locations and six states on two consecutive weekends in April and May. Each event brings a real working farm directly to a Bierman center, where children can meet gentle animals up close, explore farm-themed crafts, and spend a morning outdoors at their own pace, in a setting built around their needs.These events are tailored for children with autism and other developmental needs, while welcoming siblings, caregivers, and the broader community. Families can expect a predictable flow, a calmer pace, and the flexibility many children need to feel at ease in new experiences."These aren't just fun mornings; they are carefully designed experiences," said Elizabeth Henry, MS, BCBA, COBA, EVP of Services at Bierman Autism Centers. "Every element, from the animal selection to the quiet corners to the pacing of the event, is built with the child in mind. The goal is a morning where every family leaves feeling like it was a win."What Families Can Expect- Farm Animal Encounters: Meet gentle animals up close; lineups vary by location and include mini horses, alpacas, a camel, baby goats, ducklings, guinea pigs, llamas, mini donkeys, and more.- Farmyard Fun Crafts: Hands-on, farm-themed activities for little ones.- Tasty Treat Stations: Snacks to fuel the morning.- Sensory-Friendly Comfort Zone: A quiet corner available all morning for anyone who needs a break.All events are free. Capacity is limited to protect the sensory environment. RSVP at biermanautism.com/events Grand Openings and Expanded Access to CareThree Spring on the Farm events will also serve as Grand Opening celebrations, in Cranford, New Jersey; Danvers, Massachusetts; and Garner, North Carolina. For families in these communities, the events offer a first look at a new center, a chance to meet the local team, and an easy, welcoming way to learn about services available nearby.These openings reflect BAC's continued growth to help more families access care closer to home. For many, starting services can mean long waitlists, significant travel, and limited availability. Each new location is one fewer barrier between a family and the support their child needs."Opening a center is only meaningful if families know we're there and feel welcomed," Henry added. "Hosting this kind of event on day one is exactly the right way to say hello to a community."Event Dates and LocationsAll events run from 10 am – 12 pm.IndianaFort WayneDate: Saturday, April 25WestfieldDate: Saturday, May 2MassachusettsQuincyDate: Saturday, April 25Danvers (Grand Opening)Date: Saturday, May 2New JerseyCranford (Grand Opening)Date: Saturday, April 25PiscatawayDate: Saturday, May 2RamseyDate: Saturday, May 2North CarolinaGarner (Grand Opening)Date: Saturday, May 2OhioUpper ArlingtonDate: Saturday, May 2Rhode IslandWarwickDate: Saturday, April 25Why BAC Sensory Events Are DifferentFor many children, even a "fun" outing can arrive with triggers: unpredictable crowds, long waits, loud and fast-moving environments. The result is often a rushed visit or a stressful morning that leaves everyone feeling defeated. Spring on the Farm is designed to prevent that.Run by clinical teams. Events are supported by experienced clinicians and staff who understand sensory needs, transitions, and communication differences.Environment-first design. Calmer pacing, predictable routines, and flexible participation help children feel safe and successful.Support in real time. Team members are on-site to help families navigate tricky moments, offer strategies, and celebrate progress. More than an activity. Animal encounters and crafts are designed to encourage engagement, communication, turn-taking, and confidence through play."Our teams build these events the way we build our centers: from the child's perspective first," Henry added. "If a child wants to watch the goats from across the space before deciding to get closer, that is exactly the right pace. We build the morning around that."Ready to ConnectFamilies and Referring Partners:Call (888) 795-9465 or email start@biermanautism.com to learn more, schedule a tour, or discuss services.Job Seekers and Future Clinicians:Explore roles in clinical care, operations, and support at biermancareers.com About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers has provided play-based, individualized ABA therapy designed to help children with autism grow and build meaningful life skills, including communication, independence, and self-advocacy. Founded in 2006, BAC is celebrating 20 years of service as a privately held, clinically owned and operated ABA therapy provider.BAC is outcomes-first by design. Progress is measured consistently so families can see change sooner, and teams can make timely adjustments when something is not working, keeping children moving forward faster and reducing plateaus. BAC operates like a teaching hospital for ABA, with a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing outstanding clinicians and teachers through mentorship, training, and continuous learning.Services include ABA therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and diagnostic evaluations, tailored to each child's unique needs.BAC has celebrated 375+ successful graduations, and over 60% of graduates transition to general education, general education with support, or an inclusion classroom in about 18-20 months.Bierman Autism Centers serves families across Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island. To learn more about BAC's approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit www.biermanautism.com

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