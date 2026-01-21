iO3’s V.Secure Achieves IACS UR E27 Type Approval from RINA

SINGAPORE, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certification affirms compliance with international cyber-resilience standards for onboard computer-based systemsiO3 and RINA , the international classification society, today jointly announced that V.Secure, iO3’s maritime cybersecurity system with a managed Security Operations Center (SOC), has been granted IACS UR E27 Type Approval by RINA. This certification confirms that V.Secure meets the IACS technical cybersecurity requirements for Computer-Based Systems (CBS) installed on board ships.IACS UR E27 defines cyber-resilience requirements for onboard systems, covering access control, malicious code protection, event logging, communications integrity, recovery support and safe integration into a vessel’s wider architecture.V.Secure integrates Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS), Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) capabilities, with 24/7 monitoring from a Security Operations Centre. The solution enables early detection and rapid response to cyber threats across onboard IT and operational technology (OT) networks, even under intermittent connectivity.“Achieving RINA’s E27 Type Approval marks a key milestone, affirming V.Secure’s technical integrity and operational value.” said Darryl See, Chief Technology Officer, iO3. “Designed as a simplified onboard Security Operations Center, V.Secure provides continuous cyber threat monitoring and automated response in full compliance with IACS standards, giving shipowners confidence in its performance at sea.”Yong Song Pang, Executive South Asia Pacific Marine Director RINA, added, “Cyber resilience is no longer optional, it’s foundational to safe and compliant maritime operations. With this Type Approval, iO3 will be able to strengthen maritime cybersecurity and support vessel safety through robust and secure systems. This milestone not only strengthens our shared commitment to enhanced connectivity but also paves the way for contributing significantly to the future of autonomous, smart ships.”V.Secure goes beyond strict regulatory compliance. In addition to meeting E27 Type Approval standards, it strengthens shipowners’ broader cybersecurity programs aligned with IMO 2021 guidelines and company policies, providing real-time threat detection, reporting, and protection optimized for maritime environments with limited connectivity.ENDSAbout iO3iO3 is a leading provider of Maritime Digital technologies, offering a comprehensive range of solutions and services to optimize vessel operations, enhance safety, and strengthen cyber resilience. Committed to driving digital innovation in the maritime industry, iO3 empowers shipowners to adapt to evolving market demands and leverage advanced technologies to protect their vessels, operations, and crew in an increasingly connected world. For further information, visit www.io3.sg and https://www.linkedin.com/company/io3-pte-ltd About RINARINA, leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2024 of 915 million euros, over 6,600 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org Contacts iO3Joanna SohChief Comercial Officer+65 9672 2760marketing@io3.sg | js@io3.sgContacts RINAGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731

