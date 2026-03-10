THERMAL KINETICS COMPLETES BREAKTHROUGH ENGINEERING PROJECT, EXPANDS 40 MMGY ETHANOL PLANT TO 105 MMGY

RCMT logo

NEXT unlocks 100 MMGY capacity without replacing existing infrastructure

PENNSAUKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), RCM Thermal Kinetics, a division of RCM Technologies, has announced the successful completion of the first project under its NEXT (New Ethanol eXpansion Technology) engineering program, which was launched in early 2025. This inaugural project marks a historic milestone: a Midwestern ethanol facility originally designed for 40 million gallons per year (MMGY) has now been scaled to 105 MMGY, the first time a standard 40 MMGY plant has surpassed the 100-million-gallon threshold while retaining its original distillation columns and without the addition of parallel columns.The facility underwent a series of incremental expansions with Thermal Kinetics, first to 65 MMGY, then to 86 MMGY. That ceiling has long represented the practical limit for more than a hundred ethanol plants built to this standard design across North America. By applying NEXT, Thermal Kinetics has redefined that ceiling and demonstrated how advanced process optimization can extend the capabilities of legacy infrastructure.“Our senior engineer, Roy Viteri, utilized precision engineering techniques drawn from his extensive petroleum industry background,” said Christopher J. Brown, Founder, Thermal Kinetics. “Instead of replacing major equipment, we applied surgical upgrades and advanced system design methods that unlocked hidden capacity in the plant’s existing footprint.”The expansion to 105 MMGY establishes a new benchmark for the ethanol industry. It proves that existing plants can be transformed to deliver world-class performance through innovation and optimization—without the capital intensity of major equipment replacement.“This project demonstrates what is possible when advanced process design meets real-world constraints,” added Viteri. “It opens the door for existing plants to dramatically increase output, reduce cost per gallon, and strengthen their competitive position in the renewable fuels market.”Scott Yenzer, newly appointed General Manager, Industrial Markets shared: “As the first completed NEXT project, this installation validates the program’s potential. Thermal Kinetics currently has several NEXT projects underway, further evidence of the program’s rapid adoption and the company’s continued leadership in ethanol plant innovation.”For more information, please visit: www.rcmt.com/next About RCMRCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Health Care, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.For any media queries:

