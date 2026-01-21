National Diaper Bank Network Announces Basic Needs Banks Selected for 2026 Mentorship Program
12 community-based basic needs banks to participate in the 2026 Mentorship Program.
The program pairs 12 large, established basic needs banks with six basic needs banks to help them grow and thrive. Each pairing will work on specific goals to increase their impact in the communities they serve.
Selected based on overall excellence, the mentors and mentees in the 2026 Mentorship Program include:
Mentors:
• Moms Helping Moms Foundation (New Jersey)
• Basic Necessities (Louisiana)
• Charitable Union (Michigan)
• WeeCycle (Colorado)
• Project Undercover (Rhode Island)
• Athens Area Diaper Bank (Georgia)
Mentees:
• Covered with Love, Inc (Indiana)
• BackPack Beginnings (North Carolina)
• Change Today, Change Tomorrow Inc. (Kentucky)
• Hawaii Diaper Bank (Hawaii)
• Over the Moon Diaper Bank (Georgia)
• Diaper Collective of Northwest Arkansas (Arkansas)
The 2026 cohort also includes, for the first time, members of the Alliance for Period Supplies, a program of NDBN, dedicated to ending period poverty in the U.S.
“In an economy that funnels money to the already wealthy, nearly half of U.S. families cannot afford basics – like enough diapers to keep their children healthy and happy. Similarly, one in three women earning low wages must miss work or school because she cannot afford period supplies,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum. “Basic needs banks are a cost-effective way to close those gaps and give more people the opportunity to thrive. But given the scope of these problems, NDBN is working to grow our network to help meet the need. That’s what our mentorship program is all about.”
The Mentorship Program is led by NDBN’s Member Services and Support Department, which directs the Network’s extensive knowledge base to bolster the national organization and its community-based members.
During the Mentorship Program, participants will review best practices essential to building a strong and sustainable organization. This includes effective operations systems, strategic fundraising approaches, strong advocacy efforts, clear and compelling communication skills, and comprehensive board education to support successful governance and leadership.
About the National Diaper Bank Network:
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to strengthening the social fabric that unites communities by ensuring individuals, children, and families have the basic material necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential. 2026 marks the nonprofit's 15th anniversary year. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN creates awareness, advances public policy, leads original research, and builds community to end diaper insecurity and period product insecurity in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities throughout the U.S. More information on NDBN is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky (@diapernetwork.bsky.social).
In May 2018, NDBN launched the Alliance for Period Supplies, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®, to help end period poverty (#periodpoverty) and support the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. Today, more than 140 Allied Members are distributing menstrual supplies in local communities and advocating for change to public policy. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies), Instagram (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).
