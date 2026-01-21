National Diaper Bank Network Announces Basic Needs Banks Selected for 2026 Mentorship Program

About

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to strengthening the social fabric that unites communities by ensuring individuals, children, and families have the basic material necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN creates awareness, advances public policy, leads academic research, and builds community to end diaper insecurity and period product insecurity in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky (@diapernetwork.bsky.social). In May 2018, NDBN launched the Alliance for Period Supplies, with the support of founding sponsor U by Kotex®, to help end period poverty (#periodpoverty) and support the development and expansion of period supply programs in communities throughout the country. Today, more than 140 Allied Members are distributing menstrual supplies in local communities and advocating for change to public policy. More information on Alliance for Period Supplies is available at allianceforperiodsupplies.org, and on Twitter (@PeriodSupplies), Instagram (@PeriodSupplies) and Facebook (facebook.com/AllianceForPeriodSupplies).

National Diaper Bank Network