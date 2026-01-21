The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Automation Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Automation Market to Surpass $305 billion in 2029. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,141 billion by 2029, the Industrial Automation market is estimated to account for nearly 6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Industrial Automation Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the industrial automation market in 2029, valued at $119,684 million. The market is expected to grow from $73,513 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing smart factory initiatives and industry 4.0 and increasing investments.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Industrial Automation Market In 2029?

The China will be the largest country in the industrial automation market in 2029, valued at $67,328 million. The market is expected to grow from $41,687 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for customization and flexible manufacturing and increasing mergers and acquisitions.

What will be Largest Segment in the Industrial Automation Market in 2029?

The industrial automation market is by component into industrial robots, human machine interface (HMI), industrial sensors, control valves, and other components. The industrial robot’s market will be the largest segment of the industrial automation market segmented by component, accounting for 27% or $81,683 million of the total in 2029. The industrial robot’s market will be supported by increasing demand for precision and productivity in manufacturing operations, growing adoption of collaborative robots (cobots) in SMEs, labour shortages driving automation adoption, advancements in AI and machine vision technologies, rising deployment in electronics and automotive assembly lines, and the trend toward smart factories and industry 4.0 integration.

The industrial automation market is segmented by control system into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), manufacturing execution system (MES), product lifecycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and other control systems. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) market will be the largest segment of the industrial automation market segmented by control system, accounting for 25% or $74,813 million of the total in 2029. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) market will be supported by the need for unified management of business and manufacturing operations, integration with supply chain and MES platforms, increasing use of AI-driven analytics for demand forecasting, and migration toward cloud-based ERP systems for scalability and real-time performance tracking. The digital transformation of enterprises is driving ERP system upgrades globally.

The industrial automation market is segmented by industry into aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, energy and utilities, food and beverages, oil and gas, mining, transportation, pulp and paper, process industries, and other industries. The process industries market will be the largest segment of the industrial automation market segmented by industry, accounting for 22% or $67,373 million of the total in 2029. The process industries market will be supported by the increasing use of automation technologies to manage complex continuous processes, growing need for consistent product quality and operational safety, rising adoption of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems for remote monitoring, demand for advanced analytics and AI-driven process control, ongoing digital transformation initiatives in oil & gas, chemical, and energy sectors, integration of Industrial IoT to improve asset utilization and reduce unplanned shutdowns, and a strong focus on regulatory compliance and environmental standards driving process control automation.

What is the expected CAGR for the Industrial Automation Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the industrial automation market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Industrial Automation Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global industrial automation market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial quality assurance and manufacturing processes worldwide.

Increase In Smart Factory Initiatives And Industry 4.0- The increase in smart factory initiatives and industry 4.0 will become a key driver of growth in the industrial automation market by 2029. The integration of advanced digital solutions—such as IoT, AI, cloud computing, and data analytics—into manufacturing operations is transforming traditional production systems into intelligent, connected, and highly efficient environments. These initiatives aim to boost productivity, optimize resource usage, and enhance product quality through automation and real-time data insights. Supported by government programs and industrial modernization policies, this digital transformation is attracting substantial investments in advanced manufacturing infrastructure. As industries increasingly embrace Industry 4.0 standards and connected automation systems, demand for robotics, intelligent control technologies, and data-driven manufacturing solutions is expected to surge, fuelling significant growth in the industrial automation market over the forecast period. As a result, the increase in smart factory initiatives and industry 4.0 is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Demand For Customization And Flexible Manufacturing- The demand for customization and flexible manufacturing will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the industrial automation market by 2029. As industries transition from traditional mass production toward adaptive, on-demand manufacturing systems, automation technologies are becoming vital for meeting diverse and rapidly evolving customer needs. To achieve greater flexibility, manufacturers are increasingly adopting digital design tools, robotics, and additive manufacturing technologies that enable rapid product variation, minimize downtime, and simplify production line reconfiguration. This shift toward flexible automation allows companies to deliver customized products efficiently, without compromising on quality or cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, advancements in 3D printing and smart manufacturing systems are accelerating this evolution, fostering innovation, and enhancing responsiveness across industrial operations. As consumers and businesses continue to prioritize personalization and fast delivery, flexible and automated manufacturing solutions will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of industrial production, thereby fuelling the growth of the industrial automation market throughout the forecast period. Consequently, the demand for customization and flexible manufacturing is projected to contributing to a 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Electronics And Semiconductor Sector-The growth in electronics and semiconductor sector as a major factor driving the expansion of the industrial automation market by 2029. Rapid technological advancements in semiconductor fabrication and electronics manufacturing are creating a strong demand for precise, efficient, and scalable automation solutions. As the production of electronic components, consumer devices, and integrated circuits continues to rise, manufacturers are increasingly adopting robotics, process automation, and digital monitoring technologies to maintain consistency, enhance productivity, and meet stringent global quality standards. Supported by government initiatives promoting domestic manufacturing and technological self-sufficiency, the sector is experiencing substantial investments and capacity growth. The surge in electronics production from mobile devices to semiconductor chips is further boosting the demand for automation systems that can optimize assembly, inspection, and packaging processes. Consequently, the industrial automation market is poised for significant growth throughout the forecast period, fuelled by the rapid development of the electronics and semiconductor industries. Consequently, growth in electronics and semiconductor sector is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Integration Of IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning (ML)- The rise in integration of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the industrial automation market by 2029. The convergence of these technologies is transforming traditional automation systems into intelligent, data-driven ecosystems capable of self-optimization and predictive decision-making. IoT connectivity facilitates seamless data exchange among machines, sensors, and control systems, while AI and ML algorithms analyse this data to improve process efficiency, minimize downtime, and enable real-time production adjustments. The increasing deployment of large-scale industrial IoT networks and AI-driven control systems is allowing manufacturers to create autonomous operations that continuously learn and enhance performance. As industries pursue higher productivity, precision, and sustainability, the integration of IoT, AI, and ML is becoming essential for developing adaptive and resilient manufacturing systems. Consequently, this technological synergy is projected to be a key driver of the industrial automation market throughout the forecast period. Consequently, the rise in integration of IoT, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Industrial Automation Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the industrial automation and robotics market, the industrial automation in process industries market, and the industrial automation for enterprise resource planning (ERP) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $83 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advancements in smart manufacturing technologies, AI-enabled process optimization, and the rising adoption of integrated automation ERP platforms that enhance operational visibility and decision-making. This momentum reflects the accelerating shift toward connected, high-efficiency production environments, where intelligent automation systems enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, seamless workflow orchestration, and improved resource utilization. As industries increasingly invest in digital transformation and end-to-end automation capabilities, these segments are expected to fuel transformative growth within the broader industrial automation ecosystem.

The industrial automation and robotics market is projected to grow by $28,808 million, the industrial automation in process industries market by $27,147 million, and the industrial automation for enterprise resource planning (ERP) market by $26,781 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

