AssessPrep Launches Major Update with AI Workflows, District Tools, and Curriculum Aligned Item Banks

AssessPrep releases AI grading, centralized district controls, advanced accessibility features, and extensive curriculum aligned item banks to modernize exams.

This update respects teachers' time, removing friction so technology supports you, from one classroom to an entire district." — Karan Gupta

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssessPrep, a digital assessment platform used by educational institutions across 85+ countries, today announced a comprehensive suite of updates designed to eliminate the administrative work that slows teachers down. By organizing new features into four core pillars, AI powered Workflows, District-ready capabilities, Inclusivity tools, and Curriculum Expansion, the platform aims to replace hours of manual "busy work" with high-impact instructional time.Educators today are often forced to compromise on assessment quality due to time constraints. Whether scrolling through watermarked stock photos to find a specific diagram or spending weekends grading paper exams, teachers lose valuable time to logistics. AssessPrep’s latest release directly addresses these pain points."We decided that 'close enough' simply isn’t good enough for today's classrooms," said Karan Gupta, co-founder of AssessPrep. "We have all been that teacher, wasting 15 minutes searching for a diagram only to paste in a blurry screenshot, or losing hours to manual grading. This update is about respecting a teacher's time. We built these tools to ensure that the technology gets out of your way, whether you are managing a single classroom or an entire school district."The update’s primary focus is reducing the "search engine struggle" and grading burden through intelligent automation.1. Instant Creation: A new AI image generator allows teachers to create custom diagrams in seconds. Additionally, the Media-to-Assessment engine analyzes uploaded video or audio files to generate deep, inquiry-based questions instantly.2. Seamless Digitization: The new "Import from PDF" tool instantly converts legacy PDF exams into interactive digital assessments.3. 4X Faster Scanning of Physical Paper for Instant Grading: The Paper Mode 2.0 update significantly accelerates the process of managing physical exams, while the AI grading engine automates the evaluation of digital submissions.Enterprise & District-readyTo support large-scale educational networks, AssessPrep has introduced centralized tools that break down silos between campuses.1. Unified Control: New institutional logins and district controls allow for smoother management of staff and student data.2. Collaboration: "Shared Libraries" enable schools to exchange high-quality resources, while centralized common assessments allow leaders to administer standardized benchmarks across multiple campuses for "apples-to-apples" performance comparisons.3. Aggregated Analytics: Leadership can now view aggregated data to identify learning gaps and success stories across the entire network.Ensuring every student has a fair opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge is central to the new update.1. Accessibility Tools: The platform now includes robust support for diverse learners, including text-to-speech, speech-to-text, and specialized dyslexia supports.2. Student Focus: An inline math editor removes distractions for STEM students, while new highlighting and annotation tools allow learners to verify their work carefully.3. Language Support: Bilingual support ensures that language barriers do not become assessment barriers, allowing students to translate difficult terms instantly.Curriculum ExpansionAssessPrep has significantly bolstered its content repository to support global curriculums. The update introduces extensive new curriculum aligned item banks across key programs:1. IB Diploma2. Cambridge IGCSE3. Cambridge A Levels4. Advanced Placement (AP)AvailabilityThe updated AssessPrep platform is available immediately for all existing users. Schools interested in modernizing their assessment strategy can access the new features by logging into their accounts today.About AssessPrepAssessPrep is a leading digital assessment platform dedicated to helping schools around the world streamline the exam process. By combining advanced AI with intuitive design, AssessPrep empowers educators to create, grade, and analyze assessments with speed and precision, fostering a better learning environment for students in over 85 countries.

