Wayne County Water Update: Town of Wayne Begins Flushing Water System

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After consulting with the West Virginia Department of Health (DH), the Town of Wayne has begun the process of flushing the town’s water system following the transformer oil release associated with vandalism at Appalachian Power’s East Lynn substation in Wayne County.





The Town of Wayne, in coordination with DH, initiated sampling of raw and finished (after treatment) water on Friday, January 16. Preliminary testing conducted by system personnel and partner laboratories showed results within regulatory limits, with no petroleum-related impacts identified. Additional samples have been submitted to a state-certified laboratory for final confirmation. Additional preliminary distribution system samples were collected on Sunday, January 18, and delivered to a partner laboratory, with those results also reported as within regulatory limits. While preliminary testing has not identified petroleum-related impacts to the water system, DH and the Town of Wayne are aware of reports of odors in residential water.





The Uni-directional flushing will begin at the treatment plant and follow the flow of water through the entire distribution system. After flushing is completed, samples will be sent to a certified laboratory and if results are non-detectable, residential flushing instructions will be provided.





The town’s ‘Do Not Consume’ order will remain in place during the flushing and testing process. The overall process is expected to take seven to 10 days.





Protecting public drinking water remains a priority of the cleanup response, with multiple containment measures installed upstream of the Town of Wayne, including an added layer of protection around the town’s water intake. West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) field staff have not observed oil or sheen at the intake or downstream of the lowest containment measure, and no fish kill has been observed. Information obtained by WVDEP, including the manufacturer’s Safety Data Sheet and placards on the vandalized transformer, confirms the material involved is a non-PCB, petroleum-based mineral oil commonly used as an electrical insulating fluid. Cleanup and recovery operations are ongoing, including controlled movement and skimming of isolated material so it can be effectively captured and removed, with additional confirmatory sampling underway.





DH, WVDEP, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, Wayne County Emergency Management, the Wayne County Commission, and the Town of Wayne continue to coordinate response activities, water system monitoring, and public resource needs. Water distribution and other support resources will continue t​o be provided as appropriate until the situation is fully resolved.





Appalachian Power is mobilizing additional personnel and equipment to support remediation efforts and assist with water distribution.​





