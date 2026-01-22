New Book ‘From Stuck to Sold Out™’ Helps Service Providers Build Predictable Client Attraction

Business Coach/ Stuck to Sold Out™ Founder

Raïssa Mboma unveils a breakthrough business framework teaching service providers the identity, structure, and systems needed to scale with consistency.

Predictability is the foundation of freedom — you’re not stuck because you’re not skilled, but because you’re running your business without a system.” — Raissa Mboma

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Strategist Raïssa Mboma Releases Breakthrough Book From Stuck to Sold Out™ , A New Framework Helping Service Providers Build Predictable Client Attraction and Consistent IncomeBusiness strategist, entrepreneur, and founder of the Stuck to Sold Out™ Method, Raïssa Mboma, announces the official release of her new book, From Stuck to Sold Out™: The Identity. The System. The Strategy. Already gaining momentum among service providers and early readers, the book introduces a powerful, accessible framework designed to help coaches, freelancers, and service providers finally achieve consistent leads, predictable revenue, and sustainable business growth.Grounded in Raïssa’s personal journey and years of experience in helping service providers get clients on demand, From Stuck to Sold Out™ reveals why many entrepreneurs aren’t actually stuck — they’re simply operating without the systems required to grow.“You’re not stuck because you’re not skilled,” Mboma explains. “You’re stuck because you’re running your business without a predictable system. Once your identity aligns and your business structure is clear, client attraction becomes inevitable.”A Framework Built for the Modern Service ProviderUnlike traditional business books that focus on scattered marketing tactics, From Stuck to Sold Out™ dives into the three foundational pillars that determine whether a business becomes consistent or remains unstable:Identity — The mindset and self-concept shift required to show up as the leader your business needs.System — The operational structure that turns an offer into a sellable asset rather than a guessing game.Strategy — The weekly rhythm used by top service providers who stay fully booked month after month.The book is not a tech manual. It is the missing foundation needed before funnels, ads, and content can begin working predictably.Readers learn:What makes client acquisition feel easierWhy offers stop converting (and how to fix it)How to build a structure that supports consistencyThe rhythm that creates booked-out calendars and stable income“This book teaches the foundations required for your business to work — so when you’re ready, the Stuck to Sold Out™ System takes you the rest of the way,” Mboma says.A Growing Thought Leader for Service ProvidersRaïssa Mboma has quickly become a rising voice among service-based entrepreneurs looking to scale without burnout. As the creator of the Stuck to Sold Out™ Method and the weekly “From Stuck to Sold Out” live business training, she has helped service providers clarify their offers, build simple client-attraction systems, and generate predictable leads using clean, repeatable processes.Her own journey — from feeling lost after life transitions to rebuilding her identity and creating a thriving business — is woven into the pages of the book, offering deep emotional resonance for readers navigating their own transformations.A Natural Bridge Into Her Flagship ProgramThe book also serves as a foundational companion to Mboma’s signature 8-week program, Stuck to Sold Out™, where entrepreneurs apply the framework step-by-step to create consistent client flow.“When readers finish this book, they’ll have clarity on why things haven’t been working — and exactly what needs to be rebuilt,” Mboma explains. “Inside the program, we turn that clarity into implementation. You get the systems, the launch strategy, and the weekly plan to go from unpredictable to fully booked.”Early Praise for From Stuck to Sold Out™Early readers describe the book as:“Simple, powerful, and finally explains why my business was inconsistent.”“The only book that talks about client attraction from the identity level.”“A must-read for any coach or service provider who wants stability.”AvailabilityFrom Stuck to Sold Out™ is available now on Amazon Kindle and paperback.Purchase Link:About Raïssa MbomaRaïssa Mboma is an entrepreneur, author, and business strategist who helps service providers create predictable client attraction and consistent income using her Stuck to Sold Out™ Method. She teaches the systems, structure, and strategic foundations required to grow a sustainable, booked-out business.Media ContactName: Raïssa MbomaEmail: raissa@raissamboma.comWebsite: https://raissamboma.com Instagram: @raissambomaofficialFacebook: @raissambomaofficialTikTok: @raissambomaofficial

